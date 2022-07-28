EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly higher, Philippine peso leads gains

Credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

134.28

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3798

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.944

29.928

-0.05

Korean won

1298.100

1296.1

-0.15

Peso

55.390

55.79

+0.72

Rupiah

14865.000

14930

+0.44

Rupee

79.755

79.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.447

4.451

+0.09

Yuan

6.746

6.7466

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

115.08

-14.36

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.19

Taiwan dlr

29.944

27.676

-7.57

Korean won

1298.100

1188.60

-8.44

Baht

36.650

33.39

-8.89

Peso

55.390

50.99

-7.94

Rupiah

14865.000

14250

-4.14

Rupee

79.755

74.33

-6.80

Ringgit

4.447

4.1640

-6.36

Yuan

6.746

6.3550

-5.80

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

