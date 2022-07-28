EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly higher, Philippine peso leads gains

July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.380
134.28
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3798
+0.04
Taiwan dlr
29.944
29.928
-0.05
Korean won
1298.100
1296.1
-0.15
Peso
55.390
55.79
+0.72
Rupiah
14865.000
14930
+0.44
Rupee
79.755
79.755
0.00
Ringgit
4.447
4.451
+0.09
Yuan
6.746
6.7466
+0.01
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
134.380
115.08
-14.36
Sing dlr
1.379
1.3490
-2.19
Taiwan dlr
29.944
27.676
-7.57
Korean won
1298.100
1188.60
-8.44
Baht
36.650
33.39
-8.89
Peso
55.390
50.99
-7.94
Rupiah
14865.000
14250
-4.14
Rupee
79.755
74.33
-6.80
Ringgit
4.447
4.1640
-6.36
Yuan
6.746
6.3550
-5.80
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
