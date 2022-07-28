EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly higher, Philippine peso leads gains

July 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

134.28

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3798

+0.04

Taiwan dlr

29.944

29.928

-0.05

Korean won

1298.100

1296.1

-0.15

Peso

55.390

55.79

+0.72

Rupiah

14865.000

14930

+0.44

Rupee

79.755

79.755

0.00

Ringgit

4.447

4.451

+0.09

Yuan

6.746

6.7466

+0.01

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

134.380

115.08

-14.36

Sing dlr

1.379

1.3490

-2.19

Taiwan dlr

29.944

27.676

-7.57

Korean won

1298.100

1188.60

-8.44

Baht

36.650

33.39

-8.89

Peso

55.390

50.99

-7.94

Rupiah

14865.000

14250

-4.14

Rupee

79.755

74.33

-6.80

Ringgit

4.447

4.1640

-6.36

Yuan

6.746

6.3550

-5.80

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

