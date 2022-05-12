EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly flat, China's yuan falls

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.050

128.32

-0.57

Sing dlr

1.396

1.3967

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

29.811

29.823

+0.04

Korean won

1,289.000

1,288.6

-0.03

Baht

34.705

34.725

+0.06

Peso

52.440

52.38

-0.11

Rupiah

14,605.000

14,595

-0.07

Rupee

0.00

77.415

0.00

Ringgit

4.396

4.392

-0.09

Yuan

6.806

6.7872

-0.28

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

129.050

115.08

-10.83

Sing dlr

1.396

1.3490

-3.39

Taiwan dlr

29.811

27.676

-7.16

Korean won

1,289.000

1,188.60

-7.79

Baht

34.705

33.39

-3.79

Peso

52.440

50.99

-2.77

Rupiah

14,605.000

14,250

-2.43

Rupee

77.415

74.33

-3.99

Ringgit

4.396

4.1640

-5.28

Yuan

6.806

6.3550

-6.63

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)

