EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly flat, China's yuan falls

May 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.050
128.32
-0.57
Sing dlr
1.396
1.3967
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
29.811
29.823
+0.04
Korean won
1,289.000
1,288.6
-0.03
Baht
34.705
34.725
+0.06
Peso
52.440
52.38
-0.11
Rupiah
14,605.000
14,595
-0.07
Rupee
0.00
77.415
0.00
Ringgit
4.396
4.392
-0.09
Yuan
6.806
6.7872
-0.28
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
129.050
115.08
-10.83
Sing dlr
1.396
1.3490
-3.39
Taiwan dlr
29.811
27.676
-7.16
Korean won
1,289.000
1,188.60
-7.79
Baht
34.705
33.39
-3.79
Peso
52.440
50.99
-2.77
Rupiah
14,605.000
14,250
-2.43
Rupee
77.415
74.33
-3.99
Ringgit
4.396
4.1640
-5.28
Yuan
6.806
6.3550
-6.63
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.