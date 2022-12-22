EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies broadly down after strong U.S. data rekindles Fed worries

By Harshita Swaminathan

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies and stocks were weaker on Friday, after strong U.S. data rekindled fears of the Federal Reserve becoming overly aggressive on rates, while Malaysia and Singapore were on inflation watch for cues on more policy tightening.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.3% to 1,280.5 on the dollar, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR= was last down about 0.2%.

Third quarter U.S. GDP growth was revised upwards to 3.2% from 2.9%, while weekly data underlined tight labour market conditions. Consumer spending data for the quarter was also revised upwards, which revived fears of an overly hawkish Fed tipping the economy into a recession.

"While some may argue that the data is backward looking and the resilient numbers reduce the risk of a ‘hard landing’, the confluence of stronger demand and more persistent prices also suggest that more work needs to be done from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

The U.S. currency responded to the data and Fed worries in familiar fashion, with the dollar index .DXY rising overnight to a peak of 104.598. The index was last a tad lower at about 104.328, still up from Asia hours on Thursday.

Malaysia and Singapore are waiting on inflation data for November, with Malaysia's CPI reading expected at 0400 GMT, and the latter's t 0500 GMT.

The ringgit MYR= was last down 0.1%, and stocks .KLSE were flat. The Singapore dollar SGD= edged up 0.1%, and the benchmark bond yield SG10YT=RR was 5.7 bps higher at a one-week peak of 2.965%.

Indonesia's bond yield ID10YT=RR was also 1.3 bps higher at 6.931%, in sympathy with rising global yields after the U.S. data overnight. US/

On Thursday, Indonesia's central bank delivered an as-expected 25-bp hike to the benchmark lending rate, the fifth increase of the cycle, bringing the cumulative tightening so far to 2 percentage points.

"We are expecting policy rate hikes to linger in 1H23 amidst global uncertainties, including risk of recession in major economies," analysts at Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia said.

Markets are also looking ahead to November personal consumption data from the U.S. later in the global day.

Stocks in Asia were broadly lower, shackled by the sour mood on Wall Street, with South Korean shares .KS11 dropping 1.8%. South Korea's equities were poised to become the worst performing this year, down more than 22% so far. KRW/

Stocks in Taiwan .TWII, the Philippines .PSI and Singapore .STI also fell between 0.4% and 1.2% each.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan Nov core consumer inflation at four-decade high

** Chinese central bank makes biggest weekly liquidity injection into banking system in nearly two months

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0258 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.24 -13.25 .N225 -1.12 -8.96 China CNY=CFXS -0.02 -9.07 .SSEC 0.17 -15.94 India INR=IN 0.00 -10.19 .NSEI 0.00 4.46 Indonesia IDR= -0.19 -8.71 .JKSE -0.19 3.49 Malaysia MYR= -0.07 -5.90 .KLSE -0.02 -6.34 Philippines PHP= -0.02 -7.64 .PSI -0.43 -8.06 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.44 -7.26 .KS11 -1.76 -22.25 Singapore SGD= +0.14 -0.15 .STI -0.46 4.19 Taiwan TWD=TP -0.19 -9.92 .TWII -1.21 -21.69 Thailand THB=TH +0.10 -4.18 .SETI -0.23 -2.69 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.