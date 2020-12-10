EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, Taiwanese dollar top gainer

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.980
104.2
+0.21
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3352
+0.07
Taiwan dlr
28.167
28.506
+1.20
Korean won
1087.100
1087.7
+0.06
Peso
48.055
48.055
+0.00
Rupiah
14080.000
14090
+0.07
Rupee
73.655
73.655
0.00
Ringgit
4.050
4.06
+0.25
Yuan
6.538
6.5459
+0.13
Change so far in 2020
Currency
Latest bid
End 2019
Pct Move
Japan yen
103.980
108.61
+4.45
Sing dlr
1.334
1.3444
+0.76
Taiwan dlr
28.167
30.106
+6.88
Korean won
1087.100
1156.40
+6.37
Peso
48.055
50.65
+5.40
Rupiah
14080.000
13880
-1.42
Rupee
73.655
71.38
-3.09
Ringgit
4.050
4.0890
+0.96
Yuan
6.538
6.9632
+6.51
(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
