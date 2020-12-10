EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, Taiwanese dollar top gainer

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.980

104.2

+0.21

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3352

+0.07

Taiwan dlr

28.167

28.506

+1.20

Korean won

1087.100

1087.7

+0.06

Peso

48.055

48.055

+0.00

Rupiah

14080.000

14090

+0.07

Rupee

73.655

73.655

0.00

Ringgit

4.050

4.06

+0.25

Yuan

6.538

6.5459

+0.13

Change so far in 2020

Currency

Latest bid

End 2019

Pct Move

Japan yen

103.980

108.61

+4.45

Sing dlr

1.334

1.3444

+0.76

Taiwan dlr

28.167

30.106

+6.88

Korean won

1087.100

1156.40

+6.37

Peso

48.055

50.65

+5.40

Rupiah

14080.000

13880

-1.42

Rupee

73.655

71.38

-3.09

Ringgit

4.050

4.0890

+0.96

Yuan

6.538

6.9632

+6.51

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

