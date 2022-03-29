EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, South Korean won leads gains

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.160
122.84
+0.56
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3562
+0.13
Taiwan dlr
28.640
28.765
+0.44
Korean won
1211.800
1219.8
+0.66
Baht
33.530
33.6
+0.21
Peso
51.955
51.97
+0.03
Rupiah
14340.000
14363
+0.16
Rupee
0.00
75.98
0.00
Ringgit
4.209
4.212
+0.08
Yuan
6.360
6.3635
+0.06
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
122.160
115.08
-5.80
Sing dlr
1.355
1.3490
-0.41
Taiwan dlr
28.640
27.676
-3.37
Korean won
1211.800
1188.60
-1.91
Baht
33.530
33.39
-0.42
Peso
51.955
50.99
-1.86
Rupiah
14340.000
14250
-0.63
Rupee
0.00
74.33
-2.17
Ringgit
4.209
4.1640
-1.06
Yuan
6.360
6.3550
-0.07
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
