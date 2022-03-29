EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, South Korean won leads gains

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

March 30 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0215 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.160

122.84

+0.56

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3562

+0.13

Taiwan dlr

28.640

28.765

+0.44

Korean won

1211.800

1219.8

+0.66

Baht

33.530

33.6

+0.21

Peso

51.955

51.97

+0.03

Rupiah

14340.000

14363

+0.16

Rupee

0.00

75.98

0.00

Ringgit

4.209

4.212

+0.08

Yuan

6.360

6.3635

+0.06

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

122.160

115.08

-5.80

Sing dlr

1.355

1.3490

-0.41

Taiwan dlr

28.640

27.676

-3.37

Korean won

1211.800

1188.60

-1.91

Baht

33.530

33.39

-0.42

Peso

51.955

50.99

-1.86

Rupiah

14340.000

14250

-0.63

Rupee

0.00

74.33

-2.17

Ringgit

4.209

4.1640

-1.06

Yuan

6.360

6.3550

-0.07

