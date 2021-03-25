EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Thai baht weakens most

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

109.17

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3489

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

28.622

28.61

-0.04

Korean won

1132.600

1133.3

+0.06

Baht

31.170

31.09

-0.26

Peso

48.567

48.53

-0.08

Rupiah

14430.000

14420

-0.07

Rupee

72.620

72.62

+0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.144

-0.14

Yuan

6.544

6.5475

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

103.24

-5.46

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3209

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

28.622

28.483

-0.49

Korean won

1132.600

1086.20

-4.10

Peso

48.567

48.01

-1.15

Rupiah

14430.000

14040

-2.70

Rupee

72.620

73.07

+0.61

Ringgit

4.150

4.0200

-3.13

Yuan

6.544

6.5283

-0.24

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More