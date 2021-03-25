EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Thai baht weakens most

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

109.17

-0.03

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3489

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

28.622

28.61

-0.04

Korean won

1132.600

1133.3

+0.06

Baht

31.170

31.09

-0.26

Peso

48.567

48.53

-0.08

Rupiah

14430.000

14420

-0.07

Rupee

72.620

72.62

+0.00

Ringgit

4.150

4.144

-0.14

Yuan

6.544

6.5475

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.200

103.24

-5.46

Sing dlr

1.348

1.3209

-2.00

Taiwan dlr

28.622

28.483

-0.49

Korean won

1132.600

1086.20

-4.10

Peso

48.567

48.01

-1.15

Rupiah

14430.000

14040

-2.70

Rupee

72.620

73.07

+0.61

Ringgit

4.150

4.0200

-3.13

Yuan

6.544

6.5283

-0.24

(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)

