EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Thai baht weakens most

March 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0213 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.200
109.17
-0.03
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3489
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
28.622
28.61
-0.04
Korean won
1132.600
1133.3
+0.06
Baht
31.170
31.09
-0.26
Peso
48.567
48.53
-0.08
Rupiah
14430.000
14420
-0.07
Rupee
72.620
72.62
+0.00
Ringgit
4.150
4.144
-0.14
Yuan
6.544
6.5475
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.200
103.24
-5.46
Sing dlr
1.348
1.3209
-2.00
Taiwan dlr
28.622
28.483
-0.49
Korean won
1132.600
1086.20
-4.10
Peso
48.567
48.01
-1.15
Rupiah
14430.000
14040
-2.70
Rupee
72.620
73.07
+0.61
Ringgit
4.150
4.0200
-3.13
Yuan
6.544
6.5283
-0.24
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.