EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Singapore dollar, Philippine peso dip

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
Change on the day at 0209 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.760
108.46
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3437
-0.23
Taiwan dlr
28.332
28.39
+0.20
Korean won
1139.800
1140.3
+0.04
Baht
30.760
30.74
-0.07
Peso
48.535
48.436
-0.20
Rupiah
14380.000
14390
+0.07
Rupee
72.920
72.92
+0.00
Ringgit
4.125
4.115
-0.24
Yuan
6.517
6.5084
-0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
108.760
103.24
-5.08
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3209
-1.92
Taiwan dlr
28.332
28.483
+0.53
Korean won
1139.800
1086.20
-4.70
Peso
48.535
48.01
-1.08
Rupiah
14380.000
14040
-2.36
Rupee
72.920
73.07
+0.20
Ringgit
4.125
4.0200
-2.55
Yuan
6.517
6.5283
+0.18
(Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
