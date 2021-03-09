EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Singapore dollar, Philippine peso dip

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

Change on the day at 0209 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.760

108.46

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3437

-0.23

Taiwan dlr

28.332

28.39

+0.20

Korean won

1139.800

1140.3

+0.04

Baht

30.760

30.74

-0.07

Peso

48.535

48.436

-0.20

Rupiah

14380.000

14390

+0.07

Rupee

72.920

72.92

+0.00

Ringgit

4.125

4.115

-0.24

Yuan

6.517

6.5084

-0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

108.760

103.24

-5.08

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.92

Taiwan dlr

28.332

28.483

+0.53

Korean won

1139.800

1086.20

-4.70

Peso

48.535

48.01

-1.08

Rupiah

14380.000

14040

-2.36

Rupee

72.920

73.07

+0.20

Ringgit

4.125

4.0200

-2.55

Yuan

6.517

6.5283

+0.18

