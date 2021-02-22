EMERGING MARKETS-Asian bonds sold off as U.S. yields spike; Philippine stocks slump

By Rashmi Ashok

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Asian bond yields pushed higher on Monday against the backdrop of a spike in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields on expectations that massive government stimulus would lead to higher economic growth and inflation.

Regional equities, however, posted a mixed performance, with the Philippines market slipping most as a jump in COVID-19 casualties raised the possibility that partial lockdown measures in the capital of Manila could be extended.

Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to a one-year high of 1.3822%, as falling COVID-19 infection rates, expectations of a stronger economic recovery and higher government borrowing in the United States dented their lustre.

The move sparked outflows in Indonesian 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR, generally favoured as a high-yield investment in the region, with yields rising to 6.673%, their highest since mid-October.

"With Bank Indonesia's easing cycle coming to an end, bond supply/ demand dynamics challenging, and our expectation for U.S. yields to rise, we think the scope for IDR bonds to rally significantly is limited," analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote.

"As such, we recommend investors lighten duration risk and switch from 10Y and 20Y into the 5Y sector of the curve."

Thailand 10-year bond yields TH10YT=RR jumped to 1.570%, hitting their highest since early April last year, while India's benchmark bond yields IN10YT=RR hit their highest since late-August at 6.195%.

Malaysian benchmark bond MY10YT=RR yields were an exception, holding relatively steady at 2.956%, although they too have risen recently.

Analysts at HSBC said they favour Malaysian bond markets, noting it has the highest real policy rate in emerging markets, a status that is increasingly inconsistent with the country’s growth and inflation outlook.

The Philippines stock market .PSI slipped 1.1%, while its currency, the peso PHP=, shed as much as 0.3% to hit its lowest since Oct. 23.

The Philippines reported 239 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the beginning of the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte is due to decide next week on the future of coronavirus restrictions in Manila, which accounts for a significant chunk of the country's economic output.

South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 reversed early gains to edge lower while the won KRW=KFTC also eased, despite upbeat export data.

Doctors in South Korea have threatened strike action in response to legislation to strip them of licences following criminal convictions, sparking fears about possible disruption of a coronavirus vaccination effort set to begin this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields were down 3.9 basis points at 5.169%​​ while Thailand's 3-year benchmark yield is up 3 basis points at 0.62%​​

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Corp AC.PS down 3.14% and SM Investments Corp SM.PS down 2.72%

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd STEG.SI up 1.6% and Singapore Airlines Ltd SIAL.SI up 1.15%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0449 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.20 -2.27 .N225 0.86 10.32 China CNY=CFXS -0.04 +1.02 .SSEC -0.06 6.36 India INR=IN +0.14 +0.71 .NSEI -0.35 6.78 Indonesia IDR= -0.28 -0.43 .JKSE 1.10 5.37 Malaysia MYR= +0.00 -0.45 .KLSE -0.26 -2.85 Philippines PHP= -0.25 -1.21 .PSI -1.23 -4.18 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.14 -1.91 .KS11 -0.30 7.83 Singapore SGD= +0.10 -0.15 .STI 0.26 1.56 Taiwan TWD=TP +1.52 +2.04 .TWII 0.86 11.87 Thailand THB=TH -0.10 -0.13 .SETI -0.42 3.09 ((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.