EMERGING MARKETS-Asian assets tentative; focus on US PMI, Powell speech

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and stocks treaded water on Wednesday, with the Singapore dollar up a touch after the region's July inflation numbers met expectations, while caution reigned ahead of the release of some U.S economic data and a key speech by the Federal Reserve chief.

The Singapore Dollar SGD=firmed 0.1% while Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased 0.1%.

Singapore's core inflation climbed 3.8% year-on-year in July, meeting economists' forecast. The general expectation is that the Monetary Authority of Singapore will keep policy settings unchanged in the next review in October.

"The risk to inflation remains skewed to the upside given still tight labour markets and potential commodity price shocks," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, the Thai baht THB=TH, which has been weakening since the end of July, firmed slightly by 0.2%.

The post-election deadlock in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy ended after Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin was voted in as prime minister on Tuesday.

Separately, the region's central bank chief that Thailand's economic recovery was intact but tourism spending and exports - key drivers of growth - were weaker than expected.

Away from Asia, U.S flash PMI readings, due later on Wednesday, is likely to show the factory sector remained contraction, while traders were reluctant to place any major bets before a crucial speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the week.

"Investors might also be positioning for some disappointment – in that Powell is not expected to deviate much from the “higher-for-longer” narrative - at Jackson Hole," said an analyst at OCBC in a note.

Elsewhere in the region, the Philippine peso PHP= eased 0.7%, giving up its modest gains on Tuesday and shares .PSI fell marginally.

On Tuesday, the Philippine central bank chief said upside risks to inflation prompted it to keep policy easing off the radar as "quick reversals in policy rates... create uncertainty."

Shares in the region were mixed, with equities in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE declining 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. The benchmarks in Thailand .SETI and Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.3% and 0.4% each, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS

** VinFast shares more than double to highest since market debut

** POLL-Indian stocks set for muted gains by year-end, correction likely

** Japan's factory activity shrinks at slower pace in Aug - PMI

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0623 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.17

-9.97

.N225

0.56

24.56

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.10

-5.31

.SSEC

-0.64

0.36

India

INR=IN

+0.01

-0.25

.NSEI

0.14

7.28

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.07

+1.60

.JKSE

0.43

1.39

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-5.42

.KLSE

-0.59

-3.51

Philippines

PHP=

-0.65

-1.75

.PSI

-0.09

-5.48

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.25

-5.55

.KS11

-0.35

12.10

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-1.20

.STI

0.20

-2.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.04

-3.81

.TWII

0.85

17.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.19

-0.96

.SETI

0.27

-7.13

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

