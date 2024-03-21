EMERGING MARKETS-Asian assets rally after Fed retains rate cut projections

By Echha Jain

March 21 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian assets rallied on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its projections for three interest rate cuts this year, providing room for the regional central banks to begin considering monetary easing.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC led gains in the region, appreciating 1.3% in its biggest intraday gain since Dec. 14, 2023. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= followed suit, adding 0.7%.

Among equities, Taiwan .TWII rallied 2.1% to a record high, while Singapore .STI advanced 1.4% to hit the highest level since Feb. 21.

The Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield ID10YT=RR slipped 4 basis points to 6.627%, hitting the lowest level in more than a week, while the Indian 10-year bond yield IN10YT=RR eased to 7.074%.

Overnight, the Fed held interest rates steady and indicated it was on track for three rate cuts this year while affirming that solid economic growth would continue.

"What the Fed tried to say from the new economic projection as well as the new Dot Plot is that they feel more confident in overall economic resilience," said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

Traders had braced for a possibility that the Fed's economic projections could signal just two rate cuts this year, or a late start to monetary policy easing.

The CME FedWatch tool showed the market is pricing in a 76.2% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, compared to around 56% at the beginning of the week.

"The Fed's decision could allow Asian central banks except for the BOJ (Bank of Japan) to deliver some rate cuts if needed from June," Panichpibool said, adding that most policymakers in the region might not want to ease too soon given concerns about the stability of their respective currencies.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= ticked up 0.3%, while local stocks .JKSE were up 0.6%. The country's central bank held its key benchmark rate steady on Wednesday and reaffirmed its conviction that monetary policy could be eased in the second half.

The Philippine peso PHP= was up 0.4%, while stocks .PSI climbed 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippine central bank says its policy decisions not dependent on Fed's

** Asian bonds draw hefty inflows on US rate cut hopes, strong exports

** China reports flat Jan-Feb revenue from government land sales

** Turkey c.bank to leave key interest rate unchanged - Reuters poll

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.14

-6.61

.N225

2.03

21.97

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-1.40

.SSEC

0.15

3.67

India

INR=IN

+0.06

+0.12

.NSEI

0.76

1.26

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.29

-1.72

.JKSE

0.59

1.40

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.66

-2.44

.KLSE

0.24

5.84

Philippines

PHP=

+0.42

-1.02

.PSI

0.68

7.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.32

-2.60

.KS11

2.41

3.75

Singapore

SGD=

+0.19

-1.35

.STI

1.36

-0.61

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.18

-3.38

.TWII

2.10

12.65

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.11

-4.94

.SETI

1.05

-2.00

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Echha.jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.