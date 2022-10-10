EMERGING MARKETS-Asian assets pressured by dollar after strong U.S. jobs data

By Harshita Swaminathan

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies struggled on Monday against a rising dollar, with solid U.S. employment data raising the likelihood of more aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, dampening global growth prospects and weighing on risk sentiment.

Markets are also eyeing U.S. inflation data due later in the week, which is expected to show core prices moving higher, reinforcing U.S. rate hike expectations.

The Thai baht tumbled 1% to trade at 37.76 to the dollar. The Indonesian rupiah IDR= also lost 0.3%.

"A firm U.S. jobs report has little leeway to dial back assessment of a hot job market. This has rebuffed Fed pivot bets and leaves hawks in the house," said Vishnu Varathan, an analyst at Mizuho Bank.

"Central banks elsewhere could also err on the hawkish side in order to buffer collateral damage from hawkish Fed," he added.

U.S. data on Friday showed the unemployment rate falling further in September, pointing to a tight labour market, which is likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on an aggressive tightening path.

As a result, the dollar index .DXY rose 0.5% on Friday, and largely stuck to those gains on Monday. The index was last seen at 112.824.

The U.S. 10-year benchmark yield US10YT=RR rose 6.1 basis points (bps) to 3.885% after the U.S. jobs data. US/

Indonesia's 10-year bond yield ID10YT=RR rose 4.6 bps to 7.288%, and the Singaporean yield SG10YT=RR was up 5.9 bps to 3.469%.

"Returns from safe assets keep rising, making it harder for equities to maintain their attractiveness," analysts at DBS said.

Asian equities broadly fell, led by India's Nifty 50 index .NSEI, with 1.4% of losses. Philippine .PSI and Singaporean .STI stocks were also 1% and 1.2% lower, respectively.

Chinese technology stocks took a beating after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. China's main stock index .SSEC was down 0.4%. .SS

Markets in China reopened after a weeklong holiday, with China's onshore yuan CNY=CFXS trading about 0.1% higher.

Data showed China's services activity shrank in September due to COVID-19 restrictions, the first contraction in four months.

Higher crude oil prices further dampened the outlook for global growth, with Brent crude LCOc1 again nearing the $100/barrel mark.

Supply cuts from OPEC+, a group of oil-exporting countries, led to a near-4% rise in crude prices on Friday. Crude prices last stood at $97.05 per barrel.

India's rupee INR=IN hit a record low of 82.6825 to the dollar before stabilising at about 82.39 after the central bank likely sold dollars.

The Singapore dollar SGD= also weakened 0.1%. The country will report gross domestic product (GDP) numbers at the end of the week, and the central bank is also expected to make a policy announcement on the same day.

Foreign exchange markets in Malaysia MYR=, South Korea KRW=KFTC and Taiwan TWD= were shut due to public holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia on Friday warned of an economic slowdown while unveiling a smaller budget for the upcoming year

** India fuel demand slips to 10-month low in September

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.09 -20.89 .N225 0.00 -5.82 China CNY=CFXS +0.10 -10.67 .SSEC -0.39 -17.23 India INR=IN -0.08 -9.77 .NSEI -1.36 -1.58 Indonesia IDR= -0.29 -6.83 .JKSE -0.62 6.11 Malaysia MYR= 0.00 -10.41 .KLSE 0.00 -10.30 Philippines PHP= +0.08 -13.56 .PSI -1.03 -17.58 S.Korea KRW=KFTC 0.00 -15.83 .KS11 0.00 -25.01 Singapore SGD= -0.08 -5.93 .STI -1.24 -0.54 Taiwan TWD=TP 0.00 -12.56 .TWII 0.00 -24.79 Thailand THB=TH -1.01 -11.51 .SETI -0.72 -5.39 Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

