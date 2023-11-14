EMERGING MARKETS-Asian assets gain on US inflation surprise, China data

By John Biju

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market assets advanced across the board on Wednesday, with the Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit climbing more than 1%, following a surprisingly soft U.S. inflation reading and positive data from China.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Malaysian ringgit MYR= appreciated 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, while the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP climbed 0.7%, to its highest level since Oct. 11, while the Philippine peso PHP= and the South Korean won KRW= gained about 0.5% each.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 were the top gainers in the region, gaining more than 2%, while those in Thailand .SETI, Indonesia .JKSE gained up to 1.7%. Shares in Taipei .TWII jumped 1.4% to their highest level since early August.

Softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data for October has bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve has finished raising interest rates, pushing the dollar =USD lower and providing relief to Asian currencies and equities.

Christopher Wong, an FX strategist at OCBC, said that as well as hopes the Fed might have concluded its tightening cycle, Asian currencies and equities also benefited from positive economic data from China, where retail sales and industrial output for October beat expectations.

"High data currencies and those currencies that are sensitive to China growth - the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit - these are the currencies that will outperform a bit more on China data," Wong said.

The U.S. dollar index=USD, which measures it against a basket of major currencies, was last trading at 104.070, slightly above a more than two-month low, while Treasuries nosedived overnight after the softer inflation data.

"In order for the USD to remain soft, there is a narrow path - global growth must not crater and to some extent, modest US growth supports demand and prevents that from happening," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

"Otherwise, there is a swing towards safe havens," they said.

Regional bonds also advanced as yields - which move inversely to bond prices - declined, with Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR falling 12 basis points to 6.826% while those in India IN10YT=RR dropped 5.1 basis points to 7.232%

Market participants are also on the lookout for a monetary policy decision from the Philippines on Thursday, where the central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fall up to 4.4260% - lowest since Sept. 22

** China central bank boosts liquidity injection through policy loan, rate unchanged

** Japan's economy contracts as recession risks grow

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0338 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.12

-12.92

.N225

2.31

28.19

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.07

-4.78

.SSEC

0.52

-0.56

India

INR=IN

+0.30

-0.43

.NSEI

0.00

7.39

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.29

+0.48

.JKSE

1.52

1.69

Malaysia

MYR=

+1.25

-5.54

.KLSE

0.55

-2.40

Philippines

PHP=

+0.57

-0.14

.PSI

0.84

-6.15

S.Korea

KRW=

+0.50

-2.87

.KS11

1.98

10.96

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-0.56

.STI

0.54

-4.00

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.72

-4.33

.TWII

1.25

21.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-2.55

.SETI

1.53

-15.66

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

