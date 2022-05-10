EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks stumble on Wall Street selloff, currencies gain

By Harshita Swaminathan

May 10 (Reuters) - Asian stocks on Tuesday tracked Wall Street fall overnight as investors worried that rate hikes planned by the U.S. Fed could lead to an economic slowdown, while currency markets outperformed amid weakness in the dollar.

Markets in Indonesia .JKSE slid as much as 3.6% to their lowest level since early February before trading around 1.3% lower. Singapore stocks .STI lost 1.3%.

U.S. equities fell overnight, with one of the three major stock indexes slipping past a key support level, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC dropped over 4%, pointing to a grim future ahead of the Fed's planned rate hikes. .N

Philippine stocks .PSI also slid 0.6%, which ING analyst Nichoals Mapa explains was partly a reaction to Ferdinand Marcos Jr likely winning the country's presidential election. He is the least favoured candidate by the investor community, according to a survey.

The peso PHP=, on the other hand, gained 0.4% to outperform other regional currencies.

"Some uncertainty is taken out ... from a currency perspective, a little bit more clarity, and clarity normally for a currency is supportive," said Dominic Schnider, Head of commodities and APAC Forex at UBS Wealth Management (HK).

"Among other campaign promises, Marcos has vowed to subsidise food and fuel items, which will adversely affect the country's fiscal sustainability goals," analysts at ING said.

Other regional currencies also turned positive, amid a slightly weaker U.S. dollar and firmer yuan CNY=CFXS and China stocks after the country's central bank promised further support for its economy. CNY/

"The pullback in (U.S. Treasury) yield overnight could have given (USD-Asian pairs) a breather especially in light of stretched technical conditions," says Fiona Lim, a senior FX strategist at Maybank.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased overnight after hitting a fresh 3-1/2-year peak, but remain over the 3% level.

Lim, however, warns that growth concerns stemming from China's COVID-19 strategy may continue to linger in the near term.

The yuan CNY=CFXS rose 0.2%, while India's rupee INR=IN firmed 0.1% after hitting a record low on Monday. The Singapore dollar SGR= gained 0.1%.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE advanced 0.2%, while the ringgit MYR= was flat ahead of the central bank's interest rate meeting on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, the Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to hold rates at this meeting but will raise rates in the next quarter.

Analysts at BofA Global Research expect a 25 basis point hike due to inflationary risks and the underperformance of the ringgit, and warned that any sustained delay may increase the odds of a 50 basis points hike later.

A minister also said Malaysia's production and exports of palm oil are expected to rise 30% by the end of the year, to fill the gap in demand, weeks after major producer Indonesia banned export of the key cooking oil ingredient.

** Economic crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Monday saw clashes that killed five and injured over 200, prime minister resigned

** Indonesian benchmark yields ID10YT=RR surged a further 160 basis points to 7.33%, a near two-year high

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.04 -11.68 .N225 -0.58 -9.12 China CNY=CFXS +0.15 -5.46 .SSEC 1.06 -16.59 India INR=IN +0.14 -3.92 .NSEI 0.31 -5.77 Indonesia IDR= +0.00 -2.10 .JKSE -1.30 3.62 Malaysia MYR= -0.01 -4.99 .KLSE 0.23 -0.95 Philippines PHP= +0.44 -2.62 .PSI -0.58 -5.64 S.Korea KRW=KFTC -0.19 -6.86 .KS11 -0.55 -12.80 Singapore SGD= +0.08 -2.89 .STI -1.29 3.50 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.07 -6.81 .TWII 0.08 -11.84 Thailand THB=TH +0.00 -3.40 .SETI 0.53 -2.70 (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

