EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading.

Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose 0.6%.

Markets await consumer confidence data from the United States due late in the Asia day for further cues on the effect of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle.

"The greater focus may be on the U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index tomorrow... The data will be looked upon to reflect the pace at which pricing pressures moderate," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Most Asian currencies were weaker, with Thailand's baht THB=TH weakening the most, at 0.3%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.2%.

The dollar index .DXY was last seen about 0.1% higher at 104.074.

"In light of 'festive trading', near term FX direction could take greater cues from JPY mover, technical and risk sentiments while thinner market liquidity may exacerbate some of these moves," analysts at OCBC said.

Indonesia plans to ban the export of a commodity to develop the local processing industry, the president said, without specifying which commodity. In the past, Indonesia has banned exports of nickel ore and crude palm oil.

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= was broadly flat, trading at about 15,605 to the dollar, ahead of a key central bank move expected on Thursday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to size down its rate hike to 25 basis points (bps), according to a Reuters poll, after three consecutive 50 bps moves. The bank has raised rates by a cumulative 175 basis points over four meetings since August.

The central bank also said it expects 2023 headline inflation to moderate to around 3%.

Late on Tuesday, Malaysia's prime minister said the country's GDP growth this year will likely exceed earlier forecasts of 6.5% to 7%, buoyed by its post-COVID-19 economic reopening.

The ringgit MYR= still weakened about 0.1%, and stocks .KSLE fell 0.3%.

Japan's yen JPY= eased about 0.3%, after rising as much as 4.6% on Tuesday after its central bank widened the band around its 10-year bond yield, a move seen as a sign that more policy normalisation may be on the way.

Yields in Asia rose for the second consecutive day, with Indonesia's benchmark yield ID10YT=RR 4.5 bps higher at 6.951%, and Singapore's SG10YT=RR 2.2 bps higher at 2.917%.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

