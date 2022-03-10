EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as inflation fears ebb; focus on Ukraine talks

By Riya Sharma

March 10 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian markets climbed on Thursday, as a sharp plunge in oil prices overnight allayed concerns over a spike in inflation, while investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis.

Equity markets in Taiwan .TWII and China .SSEC jumped more than 2% each, while shares in the Philippines .PSI added over 1%, after oil prices dropped the most since the early pandemic days late on Wednesday. O/R

"The easing of inflationary concerns with oil prices plunging sparked the surge in positive market sentiment, while a spike in U.S. Treasury yields brought back investor appetite for riskier assets like the Indonesian bonds," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group.

Yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR, up 2.6% this week as of Wednesday, eased 19 basis points to 6.778%.

In India, shares .NSEI surged more than 2% to a one-week high and the rupee INR= climbed 0.6%, while investors focused on election results in the key state of Uttar Pradesh where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party was set to retain control.

Politics also dominated headlines in South Korea, where Conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won a tight presidential election. The nation's stocks .KS11 surged 2.2% as markets opened after a holiday, and the won KRW=KFTC firmed 0.7%.

Currencies in the region's major energy exporters Indonesia IDR= and Malaysia MYR= also inched up, while stocks in Jakarta .JKSE and Kuala Lumpur .KLSE added 0.2% and 1%, respectively.

"Lower energy prices should be negative for currencies in Indonesia and Malaysia, but that's being offset by the rally in risk assets which have contributed towards a positive investor sentiment today, limiting declines in these currencies," said Goh.

Markets also awaited a meeting between foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, hoping for a de-escalation of military tensions between the countries. The conflict has stoked fears of a stunted global recovery and aggressive central bank policy tightening to tackle inflation.

"The market may have gotten past the worst of conflict fears ... the focus lies with inflation, which is proving to be persistent, rather than transitory," market strategists at DBS said in a note.

The latest U.S. inflation report is due on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Perdana Bangun Pusaka Tbk PT KONI.JK, up 24.88%, and Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT MPPA.JK, up 16.67%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Inari Amertron Bhd INAR.KL, up 6.57%, and Digi.Com Bhd DSOM.KL, up 3.88%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0634 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.18

-0.82

.N225

3.94

-10.77

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.06

+0.53

.SSEC

1.39

-9.29

India

INR=IN

+0.62

-2.31

.NSEI

2.26

-3.68

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.38

-0.28

.JKSE

0.07

4.38

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-0.48

.KLSE

1.04

2.67

Philippines

PHP=

-0.44

-2.34

.PSI

1.21

-0.68

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.73

-3.21

.KS11

2.21

-9.99

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-0.55

.STI

1.16

3.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.28

-2.40

.TWII

2.46

-4.31

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

+1.00

.SETI

0.67

-0.18

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.