EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks hit, rupiah around 4-month lows as U.S. bond yields rise

By midday, Asian markets recovered some ground, with most standing less than half a percent lower, and Chinese stocks .SSEC gaining again.

"Any fallout has been limited in Asia thus far thanks to China," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

China set a more than 6% growth target for 2021 at its parliamentary meeting, having skipped a target last year due to the pandemic.

The Chinese government said it aimed to create more jobs in 2021 than it did last year. It was the only major economy to see growth last year, at 2.3%, as it was the first to emerge from the pandemic.

Indonesia's central bank said it was ready to intervene in the market to keep the weakening rupiah IDR= steady. The currency was down 0.3% on Friday.

Yields on Indonesian 10-year bonds ID10YT=RR were last at 6.609%, while stocks .JKSE edged 0.1% higher. Indonesia has some of the highest-yielding debt in emerging markets.

Analysts at Maybank said if U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR cross the 1.61% level hit last week, then sentiment in Asia, particularly on the rupiah and South Korea's won KRW=KFTC, could be undermined further.

At last look, U.S. 10-year yields were up at 1.56%, slightly below the recent 1.61% high.

In the Philippines, the central bank said a spike in inflation to its fastest rate in 26 months was temporary, suggesting it was not in a rush to reverse its accommodative monetary policy stance.

Manila stocks .PSI and the peso PHP= were flat.

Thai shares .SETI rose 0.7% as a surprise OPEC+ decision to not increase oil supply in April boosted prices and supported energy stocks on the index.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield up 11.4 basis points to 2.157%

** Thai oil and gas producer PTT Pcl PTT.BK rose around 2%

** Analysts at Barclays say inflation will now start to rank higher on the priority list of central banks in emerging markets

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0653 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

-4.63

.N225

-0.23

5.17

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.07

+0.82

.SSEC

0.00

0.88

India

INR=IN

+0.08

+0.40

.NSEI

-0.57

7.24

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

-1.82

.JKSE

0.06

5.27

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.34

-1.20

.KLSE

0.36

-2.48

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-1.15

.PSI

-0.02

-3.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.09

-3.54

.KS11

-0.57

5.32

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-1.25

.STI

0.12

6.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.34

+2.12

.TWII

-0.32

7.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.26

-1.54

.SETI

0.73

6.62

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Subhranshu Sahu)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

