EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks gain on China stimulus hopes; Fed in focus

March 16 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday, driven by hopes of more economic stimulus in China, with investors also focusing on Russian-Ukraine peace talks and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Equities in China .SSEC surged more than 3% and the yuan CNY=CFXS inched up 0.4% in its best session in over two months, after Vice Premier Liu He indicated China plans to take measures to boost the economy and would also announce policies favourable to capital markets.

Stocks in Thailand .SETI climbed nearly 1%, while those in Singapore .STI and South Korea .KS11 gained over 1%. Currencies also edged higher, with the Thai baht THB=TH and South Korean won KRW=KFTC clocking a 0.4% gain each.

The gains followed a relief rally on Wall Street overnight, driven by hopes of a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks with Russia were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

Moves in Asia were still cautious ahead of a closely watched meeting of the Fed later in the day. Markets have already priced in a 25 basis points rate hike and will also look for further policy cues in light of surging inflation and volatile commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The bigger question is whether one should expect a carefully hawkish Fed or an aggressively hawkish Fed in tonight's meeting," Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim said.

"A hawkish tone is likely to keep the dollar strong against the currencies of developed markets and markets will also look out for whether the Fed keeps the door open for a 50 basis points hike further down the road," the analyst said.

Regional markets also steadied on China cues, including a drop in COVID-19 cases, with shares in Indonesia .JKSE last up 0.8%, after climbing nearly 1% earlier, and the rupiah IDR= up to 0.2%.

Indonesia's finance minister said the economy was resilient in the face of increased volatility due to the war in Ukraine and vowed to protect people from an "extreme" rise in food prices.

Bonds in the region were under pressure, having taken a beating last week when surging commodity prices raised inflation risks, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR rising 32 basis points to 6.766%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI .STI include United Overseas Bank Ltd UOBH.SI up 3.5% and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd YAZG.SI up 2.29%

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Victoria Investama Tbk PT VICO.JK up 25.48% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT INDX.JK up 23.42%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-2.74

.N225

1.64

10.52

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.34

+0.11

.SSEC

3.48

-12.89

India

INR=IN

+0.43

-2.56

.NSEI

1.60

-2.44

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.12

-0.41

.JKSE

0.72

5.87

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.18

-0.80

.KLSE

0.48

1.78

Philippines

PHP=

+0.15

-2.37

.PSI

0.09

-1.35

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.57

-3.81

.KS11

1.44

-10.69

Singapore

SGD=

+0.27

-0.94

.STI

1.47

5.12

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.01

-3.28

.TWII

0.09

-7.01

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.39

+0.03

.SETI

1.05

0.24

