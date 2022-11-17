EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates

By Navya Mittal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations.

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending picked up early in the fourth quarter - a factor which could possibly influence the Federal Reserve and its future pace of policy tightening.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC fell as much as 1.5% and was on track for its biggest drop in a month. Thailand's baht THB=TH and Malaysia's ringgit MYR= lost nearly 0.2%, each.

"The tug of war between inflation and recession fears continues... It appears that global growth prospects are set for a more dramatic slowdown into 2023 as many central banks prioritise combating inflation over supporting growth," OCBC analysts wrote.

The Philippine central bank delivered a jumbo 75 basis point (bp) hike and indicated to maintain its hawkish stance to combat inflation. The peso PHP= reversed its course to gain 0.1%.

"BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) hiked rates as expected with the central bank increasing policy rates by 75bp. With inflation expected to remain elevated well-into 2023, the BSP opted to push ahead with its hawkish tilt, offloading another hefty rate hike while holding back on conducting an emergency rate hike " said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING.

"We expect BSP to stay hawkish going into 2023, likely matching any move by the Fed from hereon."

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= remained unchanged sheding nearly 0.5% amid broader market weakness, and was on track for its sharpest daily fall in over a month despite BI delivering a third consecutive 50-basis-point (bp) rate hike.

Most regional stock markets were mixed, with South Korea stocks .KS11 falling 1%, while Stocks in Manila .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE jumped 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Malaysia's benchmark index .KLSE and Thai equities .SETI eased over 0.3% each.

The declines were despite the Bank of Thailand forecasting the economy to reach pre-pandemic levels towards the end of 2022 or in early 2023. Also, a Reuters poll separately predicted the economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year last quarter.

Another Reuters poll found short bets on major Asian currencies had shrunk on hopes that region's economic outlook would benefit from easing COVID-19 curbs in China and that the Fed would temper its rate hikes.

HIGHLIGHTS

** U.S. Vice President Harris, Philippine President Marcos to discuss Taiwan - diplomat

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis points at 7.011%

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 7.3 basis points at 3.161%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0722 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.03

-17.51

.N225

-0.35

-2.99

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.30

-10.76

.SSEC

-0.15

-14.41

India

INR=IN

-0.32

-8.86

.NSEI

-0.11

5.97

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.51

-9.12

.JKSE

0.28

6.87

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-8.40

.KLSE

-0.29

-7.87

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

-11.16

.PSI

0.18

-10.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-1.05

-11.22

.KS11

-1.06

-17.68

Singapore

SGD=

-0.17

-1.68

.STI

0.40

4.98

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.11

-11.11

.TWII

-0.01

-20.22

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.17

-6.85

.SETI

-0.46

-2.72

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

