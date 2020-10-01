EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies rise on U.S. stimulus hopes

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore's best day in over a month led gains for Asian stock markets and currencies in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday, as the mood among investors globally was bolstered by signs of progress overnight on a U.S. fiscal stimulus.

A slew of holidays saw markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong closed, while technical glitches in Tokyo prompted the bourse to suspend trading for the day.

Singapore stocks .STI climbed as much as 1.5%, their biggest jump since mid-August, with a change at the top of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) STEL.SI sending its shares nearly 3% higher.

The other big gainer was Indonesia .JKSE, hammered in the past month by coronavirus concerns and worries over the government's moves on the central bank. Shares there rose 0.9%.

"Global risk appetite benefited from positive noises around a stimulus deal from Washington," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that progress was being made on a $2.2 trillion relief plan, supporting late gains on Wall Street.

The news also helped send the dollar, by far investors' favourite safe haven from the past month's renewed coronavirus outbreaks, to a one-week low, bolstering currencies across the region.

Trade data from South Korea, showing exports rising for the first time in seven months in September, also added to positive signals from the Chinese economy earlier in the week.

The day's main set piece regionally is a Philippine central bank meeting that is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a record low of 2.25%, following 175 basis points in cuts this year.

The peso PHP= was little changed, while stocks .PSI gained around half a percent.

"Market players have priced in a pause," said Nicholas Mapa, a senior Philippine economist at ING. He said markets were looking at the $11 billion in fresh liquidity the government has asked the central bank to support.

"In terms of liquidity, it'll add more funds into the system for the duration of the repurchase agreement but will not likely lead to upward pressure on rates given that it's a deal directly with the central bank," he added.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE bucked the trend, falling 0.7% with a sharp drop coming from palm oil producer FGV Holdings Bhd FGVH.KL after the United States banned imports from the company over allegations it uses forced labour.

Rival producer Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL also fell more than 3%.

