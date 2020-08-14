EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies fall as China data dents recovery hopes

By Nikhil Nainan

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A surprise fall in Chinese retail sales knocked Asia's emerging market stocks and currencies on Friday, on fading hopes the world's second-largest economy could make a swift recovery from its COVID-19 slump.

Investors had taken recent data from the world's second largest economy, the first to emerge from lockdowns against the coronavirus, as an indicator it was getting back up to speed, but July retail sales unexpectedly fell and factory output missed estimates.

Asian markets most heavily correlated with Chinese demand and global trade flows fell sharply with Seoul stocks .KS11 diving 1.6%, while markets in Kuala Lumpur .KLSE and Bangkok .SETI losing around 0.7%.

The falls were more muted on currencies, with the won KRW=KFTC down 0.2% and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= around half a percent, while the Philippines peso PHP= gained.

In China, the yuan CNY=CFXS was little changed and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell by close to a fifth of a percent.

"I would say it's more a kneejerk reaction," said Julian Wee, an investment strategist at Credit Suisse in Singapore, referring to the fall.

"The data overall indicates that the reopening is still proceeding smoothly in North Asia and the vigilance of the authorities in both China and Korea suggests a meaningful reversal of the reopening is unlikely."

Data from Malaysia also showed gross domestic product shrank more than expected in the second quarter - its worst contraction in over two decades - but the central bank said the worst was likely over.

Malaysian shares .KLSE and the ringgit MYR= stuck roughly to trading ranges prior to the numbers. The central bank expects the economy to contract between 3.5% and 5.5% this year, before rebounding and growing between 5.5% and 8% in 2021.

Traders remain cautious ahead of trade talks between the United States and China on Saturday, at a time where relations between the two are fraught and the U.S. presidential election approaches.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Malaysia's economy shrank by 17.1% in Q2, compared with Reuters poll forecast of a 10% decline

** China Industrial output grew 4.8% in July from a year earlier, less than forecasts for a 5.1% rise; Retail sales dropped 1.1%, missing predictions for a 0.1% rise

** Top losers in Malaysia include Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL and Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.02

+1.60

.N225

0.10

-1.62

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.02

+0.23

.SSEC

-0.16

8.70

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-4.62

.NSEI

0.41

-6.75

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.47

-6.02

.JKSE

0.05

-16.79

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-2.48

.KLSE

-0.73

-1.51

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

+3.85

.PSI

-0.90

-22.68

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-2.50

.KS11

-1.62

9.12

Singapore

SGD=

-0.03

-2.06

.STI

-0.12

-19.54

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.42

+2.36

.TWII

-0.02

6.37

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-3.70

.SETI

-0.66

-15.32

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

