EMERGING MARKETS-Asia soars on hopes of milder Fed view, Malaysia's upbeat growth

By Navya Mittal and Jaskiran Singh

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies were turbo-charged on Friday after a softer U.S. inflation reading fanned hopes of milder interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, with gains in Malaysia supported by better-than-expected economic growth data.

Equities in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII climbed over 3% to lead gains in the region. Shares in the Philippines .PSI added nearly 2%, and those in Singapore .STI, Indonesia .JKSE and India .NSEI advanced more than 1% each.

Most regional currencies appreciated sharply against a weaker U.S. dollar. South Korea's won KRW=KFTC strengthened more than 4% in its best day in over a decade, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= enjoyed its steepest rise since November 2020.

Global markets were firmly in a risk-on mood and the U.S. dollar downbeat after a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices buffeted expectations that the Fed would relent on its pace of policy tightening.

"We stick to our bias that Fed policy calibration amid moderation in price pressures implies a more moderate-to-soft USD profile going forward. This creates a conducive environment for stretched Asian currencies to recover," OCBC analysts wrote.

In Kuala Lumpur, stocks .KLSE added 1%, in tandem with other regional peers. The ringgit MYR=, which has hovered near 1998-lows recently, appreciated 1.8% in its best day since April, 2020.

The Malaysian economy posted double-digit growth for the first time in over a year in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

Still, the country's central bank warned that inflation would remain elevated next year, prompting analysts at Goldman Sachs to predict that this left the door open for more rate hikes.

"We continue to expect Bank Negara Malaysia to deliver three back-to-back hikes of 25 basis points per meeting in the first half of 2023, bringing the policy rate up to 3.5%," they said.

Shivaan Tandon, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics, predicted Malaysia's growth would be hurt in the coming quarters by lower commodity prices, weaker global demand, and tighter monetary policy.

Upbeat broader sentiment also provided impetus to China's recently battered yuan CNY=CFXS and stocks .SSEC to advance, even though COVID-19 lockdowns and other curbs escalated as the country's coronavirus caseload soared.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China shortens COVID quarantine times, eases flight curbs

** ASEAN summit begins with Myanmar likely to dominate agenda; 'little progress expected'

** U.S. senator urges legislation after FTX collapse

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0611 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.48

-18.75

.N225

2.98

-1.83

China

CNY=CFXS

+1.40

-10.30

.SSEC

2.32

-14.65

India

INR=IN

+1.44

-7.83

.NSEI

1.56

5.51

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.88

-7.47

.JKSE

1.21

7.14

Malaysia

MYR=

+1.80

-9.77

.KLSE

1.04

-6.55

Philippines

PHP=

+0.14

-10.84

.PSI

1.97

-11.71

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+4.72

-9.62

.KS11

3.37

-16.60

Singapore

SGD=

+0.26

-2.13

.STI

1.66

3.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.90

-11.56

.TWII

3.73

-23.11

Thailand

THB=TH

+1.34

-6.81

.SETI

0.69

-1.64

GRAPHIC-World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal and Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

