EMERGING MARKETS-Asia rallies as Fed touts economic strength; Bank Indonesia in focus

By Riya Sharma

March 17 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies jumped on Thursday as a hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve matched expectations and encouraged investors with the view that policy tightening would not hinder growth.

Hopes of more stimulus in China and progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia also aided sentiment and pressured the dollar, which was at risk of spurning its weeks-long momentum, as the Fed's statement lacked any tough surprises. USD/.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= climbed 0.3% before a meeting of the country's central bank, which is expected to leave interest rates at a record low.

Thailand's baht THB=TH rose 0.4%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR=, the Singapore dollar SGD=, and the Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP also strengthened.

In a widely expected move, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point from near zero, the first increase since 2018.

"The market digested the FOMC outcome relatively well as Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell played down stagflation risks," said economists at DBS Bank. "The FOMC's statement was focussed on price pressures and yet comfortable that higher interest rates and quantitative tightening won't undermine the economic outlook materially."

Despite the Fed's rate hike, market gains held up on signs of progress in the peace talks as the war entered its fourth week, and on China's plans to boost the economy and take steps seen as favourable to capital markets.

Equities in Jakarta .JKSE rose 0.6% to a record high, and those in China .SSEC and Taiwan .TWII jumped more than 2.5% each.

Bonds in the region also saw some pressure lift, with yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR falling 10 basis points to 6.739%.

Emerging Asian bonds excluding China continued to see foreign inflows for a 21st straight month in February, though analysts were turning pessimistic about the outlook due to concerns over higher U.S. rates, soaring inflation and growing global fallout from the war in Ukraine.

In Singapore, stocks .STI gained nearly a percent even as data showed its non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in February grew less than expected.

"With the global growth outlook dimming over the past few weeks, we can expect trade activity to slow further, with NODX likewise expected to see more moderation in the coming months," said Nicholas Mapa, an economist at ING Bank.

South Korea's finance minister said authorities will strengthen efforts to stabilise the FX market should currency movements be excessive, and extend loosened curbs on currency forward positions for banks to at least the second quarter in case of dollar liquidity instability.

The won KRW=KFTC, which has shed 2.3% this year, surged 1.4% to a near two-week high.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Apexindo Pratama Duta Tbk PT APEX.JK up 24.64% and Tanah Laut Tbk PT INDX.JK up 21.01%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL up 7.88% and Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL up 7.43%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-3.09

.N225

3.36

-7.51

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.09

+0.14

.SSEC

2.59

-10.63

India

INR=IN

+0.43

-2.12

.NSEI

1.44

-0.78

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-0.28

.JKSE

-0.09

6.14

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.18

-0.57

.KLSE

1.05

3.27

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-2.19

.PSI

1.21

-0.15

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.34

-2.53

.KS11

1.74

-9.14

Singapore

SGD=

+0.10

-0.60

.STI

0.92

6.33

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.38

-2.95

.TWII

2.65

-4.55

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.33

+0.48

.SETI

0.73

1.36

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by William Mallard)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

