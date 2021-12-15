EMERGING MARKETS-Asia markets tepid as Fed looms; S. Korea won slides on virus scare

By Anushka Trivedi

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The won hit a two-week low and Seoul stocks fell on Tuesday as record coronavirus cases in South Korea raised prospects of curbs being reinstated, while other markets in Asia treaded water ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Malaysia's ringgit MYR=MY and the Thai baht THB=TH eased 0.1% each as the dollar gained on hopes that the Fed would announce an end to its bond-buying programme and pave the way for rate hikes next year at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day.

Equities in Malaysia .KLSE, Singapore .STI, Thailand .SETI and Taiwan .TWII traded flat to down 0.3%.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC and stocks .KS11 both declined 0.4%, after authorities in the country said the decision on strict distancing curbs would be made on Friday as COVID-19 infections among the vaccinated population picked up.

Separately, data showed South Korea's unemployment rate in November edged down, with jobs in the manufacturing sector and among regular workers rising.

"The November job report confirmed a gradual but uneven improvement in the underlying labour market, but the emergence of Omicron and renewed tightening in restrictions may delay the recovery," wrote Angela Hsieh, an analyst at Barclays Bank.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur stocks were dragged by telecom operators after Reuters exclusively revealed that Malaysia's major wireless carriers recommended the government allow a second 5G service to be set up which will be decided by January.

Manila shares .PSI were among a handful of gainers, up 0.2%, lifted by the Philippine government upgrading its economic growth target for 2021 with plans to further reopen the economy by the start of 2022.

Investors were also watchful of the developments in the run-up to the May 2022 presidential elections in the country. The latest twist came from current President Rodrigo Duterte's preferred successor quitting the race on Tuesday.

The peso PHP= fell 0.2% versus dollar a day before the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas monetary policy meeting where it is likely to leave rates untouched.

HIGHLIGHTS

** China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in sky-high materials costs.

** Indonesia's central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates on Thursday. Jakarta shares .JKSE traded up 0.6%.

** Top losers on Malaysia's benchmark: Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL, down 1.9%, DiGi.Com Bhd DSOM.KL, down 1.5%, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd TLMM.KL, down 1.1%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

-9.23

.N225

0.05

3.65

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.04

+2.58

.SSEC

0.07

5.50

India

INR=IN

-0.25

-3.93

.NSEI

-0.38

23.44

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.03

-2.06

.JKSE

0.58

11.29

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-4.96

.KLSE

-0.20

-9.18

Philippines

PHP=

-0.16

-4.67

.PSI

0.20

1.63

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.36

-8.48

.KS11

-0.13

3.85

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-3.54

.STI

-0.36

9.36

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.04

+2.36

.TWII

0.40

19.94

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.06

-10.27

.SETI

-0.10

12.40

