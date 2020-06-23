EMERGING MARKETS-Asia in fragile mood as virus numbers spike

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 23 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging markets wobbled on Tuesday after conflicting signals on the fate of the U.S.-China trade deal added to rising concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

Stock markets in Singapore .STI and Malaysia .KLSE dropped more than 1% each after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was "over". Later, President Donald Trump assured the pact was "fully intact", which helped Singapore shares recover.

South Korean shares .KS11 and the won KRW=KFTC were also hit before recovering, with the won the top performing currency with a half percentage point gain.

That reflected some weakness in the U.S. dollar and tech-driven gains on Wall Street overnight. Sentiment across Asia, however, remained fragile as new global coronavirus infections continued to rise at an alarming rate.

Beijing on Monday reported its second straight day of record coronavirus infections, while new cases and hospitalisations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states.

Health authorities in South Korea also said for the first time that they were battling a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul.

"Markets are in a bit of a reality check mode now. They were looking for a V-shaped economic recovery, and now they are coming to the idea that this may not pan out," Moh Siong Sim, FX analyst at Bank Of Singapore, said.

"It is not clear whether the pick-up in infection rates is because of easing of lockdowns or better testing...this is why the market is cautious, but not in a panic mode."

According to a Reuters tally, more than 9.1 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,300​ have died.

In Indonesia, which has the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China, the rupiah IDR= weakened 0.7% and was on track for a third straight day of declines.

The Thai baht THB=TH was flat ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday, while its stock market recovered after a sharp selloff of banking shares in the previous session.

ING analysts expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat after easing policy three times this year to a record low of 0.25%.

"We think the BOT will argue that both growth and inflation may bottom out in the current quarter, with a reopening of the economy helping the recovery for the rest of the year."

In a Reuters poll, 17 out of 20 analysts agreed the central bank would keep rates on hold, with three backing a fourth cut this year.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan JPY= -0.27 +1.35 .N225 1.02 -4.19 China CNY=CFXS -0.12 -1.60 .SSEC 0.17 -2.62 India INR=IN +0.00 -6.10 .NSEI 0.36 -14.96 Indonesia IDR= -0.74 -2.36 .JKSE -0.22 -22.09 Malaysia MYR= +0.07 -4.28 .KLSE -1.03 -5.86 Philippines PHP= -0.21 +0.87 .PSI -0.54 -19.22 S.Korea KRW=KFTC +0.48 -4.43 .KS11 0.44 -2.80 Singapore SGD= -0.07 -3.50 .STI 0.22 -18.23 Taiwan TWD=TP +0.23 +1.73 .TWII 0.34 -3.21 Thailand THB=TH +0.06 -3.48 .SETI 0.43 -14.04 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

