EMERGING MARKETS-Asia in cautious mood as virus numbers spike

By Shriya Ramakrishnan

June 23 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging markets struggled to gain ground on Tuesday as conflicting signals on the fate of the U.S.-China trade deal added to rising concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases globally.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro moved quickly to quell nerves due to comments Navarro said were taken "wildly out of context" on the trade pact being "over" overnight, pulling stock markets globally back into the black.

Yet while that helped the trade-sensitive South Korean won KRW=KFTC gain more than 0.5%, and pulled Singapore shares .STI back from a 1.7% loss, the mood remained shaky at best.

Philippine stocks .PSI were the worst hit, while Indonesian .JKSE and Malaysian equities .KLSE also fell 0.5% and 0.6% each.

The rupiah IDR= extended declines for a third straight day as the country warned rising number of coronavirus cases in some of its biggest provinces could increase pressure on economic output.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 9 million on Monday, as Brazil and India grappled with a surge in infections, and the United States, China and other hard-hit countries reported new outbreaks.

"Political appetite for returning to lockdowns is certainly lesser now, given the economic damage they entail," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank.

"Risks of another lockdown should not be discounted, (however) with the Beijing outbreak showing how quickly the disease can return."

In Thailand, the baht THB=TH ticked up ahead of a central bank meeting on Wednesday, while its stock market .SETI also recovered after a steep selloff in the previous session.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect Bank of Thailand to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low after easing policy three times this year.

Indian shares once again stood out with a 1% gain, with data showing increased inflows from foreign investors, while the rupee INR=IN also strengthened. .BO

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0748 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.21

+1.41

.N225

0.50

-4.68

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-1.48

.SSEC

0.18

-2.61

India

INR=IN

+0.37

-5.76

.NSEI

1.08

-14.35

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.46

-2.08

.JKSE

-0.52

-22.32

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-4.31

.KLSE

-0.63

-5.47

Philippines

PHP=

-0.08

+1.00

.PSI

-0.78

-19.42

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.58

-4.33

.KS11

0.21

-3.02

Singapore

SGD=

+0.06

-3.38

.STI

0.10

-18.32

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.11

+1.61

.TWII

0.34

-3.21

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.13

-3.42

.SETI

0.57

-13.92

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

