EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX subdued, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah top losers

April 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.540

133.6

+0.04

Sing dlr

1.332

1.3324

+0.05

Taiwan dlr

30.475

30.452

-0.08

Korean won

1319.000

1319.7

+0.05

Baht

34.365

34.37

+0.01

Peso

54.660

54.754

+0.17

Rupiah

14920.000

14899

-0.14

Rupee

81.980

81.98

+0.00

Ringgit

4.415

4.408

-0.16

Yuan

6.887

6.8835

-0.05

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

133.540

131.110

-1.82

Sing dlr

1.332

1.340

+0.60

Taiwan dlr

30.475

30.708

+0.76

Korean won

1319.000

1264.500

-4.13

Baht

34.365

34.585

+0.64

Peso

54.660

55.670

+1.85

Rupiah

14920.000

15565.000

+4.32

Rupee

81.980

82.720

+0.90

Ringgit

4.415

4.400

-0.34

Yuan

6.887

6.900

+0.19

