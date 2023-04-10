EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX subdued, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah top losers

April 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.540
133.6
+0.04
Sing dlr
1.332
1.3324
+0.05
Taiwan dlr
30.475
30.452
-0.08
Korean won
1319.000
1319.7
+0.05
Baht
34.365
34.37
+0.01
Peso
54.660
54.754
+0.17
Rupiah
14920.000
14899
-0.14
Rupee
81.980
81.98
+0.00
Ringgit
4.415
4.408
-0.16
Yuan
6.887
6.8835
-0.05
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
133.540
131.110
-1.82
Sing dlr
1.332
1.340
+0.60
Taiwan dlr
30.475
30.708
+0.76
Korean won
1319.000
1264.500
-4.13
Baht
34.365
34.585
+0.64
Peso
54.660
55.670
+1.85
Rupiah
14920.000
15565.000
+4.32
Rupee
81.980
82.720
+0.90
Ringgit
4.415
4.400
-0.34
Yuan
6.887
6.900
+0.19
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
