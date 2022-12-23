EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks weaker as U.S. recession fears resurface

By Harshita Swaminathan

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most currencies and stock markets in Asia trended lower on Friday, as fears of excessive rate hikes in the United States leading to a recession resurfaced, while inflation numbers from Singapore and Malaysia came in line with expectations.

Multiple U.S. economic indicators, including the third quarter GDP data, highlighted the U.S. economy's resilience. Investors fear this may provide further impetus to the Federal Reserve to continue hiking rates, potentially tipping the economy into a recession.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.4% on the day, and Indonesia's rupiah IDR= weakened 0.2%.

"While some may argue that the data is backward looking and the resilient numbers reduce the risk of a ‘hard landing,’ the confluence of stronger demand and more persistent prices also suggest that more work needs to be done from the Fed," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG.

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported consumer prices for November rising in line with market expectations, with a rise in food prices as the main contributor.

"BNM is more focused on domestic economic conditions rather than the U.S. Federal Reserve or the MYR," analysts at Barclays said, forecasting a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in January.

The country's central bank has raised rates four times this year, by 25 basis points each time.

Malaysia's ringgit MYR= did not react and continued to trade at around 4.419 to the dollar, 0.1% weaker on the day.

Singapore's November core inflation reading also came in broadly in line with expectations. The Singapore dollar SGD=, which was flat leading up to the data release, rose about 0.2% to trade at 1.3507 to the dollar by 0504 GMT.

Singapore's benchmark yield SG10YT=RR was last seen about 5.7 bps higher on the day at 2.965%.

The Singapore dollar is set to be the best-performing Asian currency this year, having weakened just 0.1% to the dollar. The Singapore dollar is only allowed to fluctuate within a set range decided by the central bank.

In comparison, other Asian currencies have weakened more than 4%, with India's rupee INR=IN weakening over 10% so far this year.

Sentiment in the markets was also soured by rapid spread of COVID-19 in China, with a health official expecting infections to peak within a week. The yuan CNY=CFXS was broadly unchanged.

Stocks in Asia were broadly lower, with South Korean stocks .KS11 down 1.8%, set to be the worst performing equities among emerging Asian markets as they had lost more than 22% so far this year. Markets in Taiwan .TWII, India .NSEI and Singapore .STI were also down between 0.5% and 1.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan Nov core consumer inflation at four-decade high

** Chinese central bank makes biggest weekly liquidity injection into banking system in nearly two months

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0645 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.26

-13.26

.N225

-1.03

-8.88

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-9.05

.SSEC

-0.64

-16.62

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-10.29

.NSEI

-1.42

2.97

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.16

-8.68

.JKSE

-0.23

3.45

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-5.79

.KLSE

0.06

-6.28

Philippines

PHP=

-0.12

-7.74

.PSI

-0.50

-8.13

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.36

-7.18

.KS11

-1.83

-22.30

Singapore

SGD=

+0.16

-0.13

.STI

-0.55

4.09

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.22

-9.94

.TWII

-1.19

-21.67

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.30

-3.98

.SETI

-0.11

-2.57

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

EM Asiahttps://tmsnrt.rs/3jdPMhJ

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

