EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks rise as Biden leads U.S. election race; rupiah firms over 1%

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah firmed more than 1% on Friday and was set to mark its best week since June, while other emerging Asian currencies and stock markets also gained as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The rupiah IDR= hit a four-month high against the dollar and was set to advance around 2.6% for the week, as Thursday's drop in Treasury yields to near three-week lows encouraged investors to push funds into Indonesia's high-yielding debt. US/

Expectations of a divided U.S. Congress that will struggle to pass major fiscal stimulus has stoked expectations this week that the Federal Reserve will have to continue to pump more cash into the economy through bond-buying and other emergency measures.

The more quantitative easing the Fed does, the more funds are likely to trickle down to emerging markets, particularly those with attractive local bond yields.

Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields ID10YT=RR were down 25.5 basis points at 6.354%, the biggest fall since March 20. Bond prices rise as yields fall.

"Republican control of the Senate suggests that no major fiscal stimulus is in the offing," said Wei Liang Chang, a macro strategist at DBS bank, Singapore.

"This has also led to a drop in U.S. Treasury yields, which raises the attractiveness of the higher-yielding rupiah."

Investors have also bought the yuan and other China-linked assets over the past two days on the view that a Biden presidency will mean a less hawkish trade and foreign policy.

The yuan CNY=CFXS dipped but was still set to mark its best week in a month, while Taiwan's dollar TWD=TP and the Thai baht THB=TH jumped 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

After investors dumped global equities in October ahead of the election, this week has seen most stock markets rise.

Malaysian shares .KLSE and the ringgit MYR=MY were steady ahead of a 2021 budget announcement, seen as crucial for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as he faces threats to his government.

U.S. bank Citi said it expected the budget to include a 28 billion ringgit ($6.76 billion) provision for COVID-19 related matters and target boosting revenue by introducing new taxes.

Trade-reliant Malaysia is in dire need of stimulus as the pandemic forced its economy into its first contraction in over a decade in the second quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields TH10YT=RR are down 0.5 basis points at 1.33%

** A four-day rally in the Singapore's benchmark .STI came to a halt as shares fell 0.5%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL up 2.62% and Petronas Dagangan Bhd PETR.KL up 2.54%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0606 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.09

+4.88

.N225

1.01

2.93

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.27

+5.06

.SSEC

-0.73

8.06

India

INR=IN

+0.49

-3.58

.NSEI

0.48

0.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+1.27

-2.18

.JKSE

0.54

-16.04

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.10

-1.21

.KLSE

0.40

-5.12

Philippines

PHP=

+0.11

+5.03

.PSI

0.62

-14.45

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.45

+2.96

.KS11

0.00

9.83

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-0.39

.STI

-0.45

-20.04

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.26

+5.58

.TWII

0.42

8.14

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.62

-2.41

.SETI

-0.36

-20.26

($1 = 4.1390 ringgit)

