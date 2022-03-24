EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks retreat on Russia sanctions caution, dollar strength

By Sameer Manekar

March 24 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and most regional share markets weakened on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden sought to persuade European leaders to impose more sanctions on Russia, while the Federal Reserve's hawkishness kept global markets under pressure.

"Uncertainty, rather than unadulterated fears of demand shocks, is arguably the main driving force for the current market dynamics of declining equities, boosted bonds - corresponding to falling yields - and buoyant commodities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS dropped 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei .N225 retreated from a more than two-month high as a rise in crude oil prices stoked inflation concerns. MKTS/GLOBO/R

In Asia, South Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened 0.6%, a day after the country nominated International Monetary Fund official Rhee Chang-yong as its new central bank chief. Rhee is expected to maintain the Bank of Korea's efforts to curb inflation, while taking a less hawkish stance than his predecessor.

Elsewhere, Thai baht THB=TH, Philippine peso PHP=, Singapore dollar SGD= and Malaysian ringgit MYR= eased marginally as the U.S. dollar =USD gained ground against major currencies. USD/

Overnight, U.S. Treasuries witnessed a sharp sell-off, with the 10-year benchmark yields US10YT=RR retreating from an almost three-year peak, as investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. US/

Asian bond markets also suffered a continued sell-off.

Singapore's 5-year yields SG5YT=RR edged higher to touch 2.133% for the first time since December 2018.

The 10-year yields in Philippines PH10YT=RR, Malaysia MY10YT=RR and Thailand TH10YT=RR edged higher, while Indonesia's 10-year benchmark yield ID10YT=RR slipped slightly.

Among Asia's equity markets, Singapore shares .STI jumped 0.8% to their highest in four weeks, led by travel-related stocks after the city-state further relaxed COVID-19 curbs for fully vaccinated visitors.

The city-state's flagship carrier Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI jumped 2.9%, transport services provider ComfortDelGro Corp CMDG.SI advanced 4.2%, while resorts and casino developer Genting Singapore GENS.SI added 3.8%.

Elsewhere, shares in Indonesia .JKSE and the Philippines .PSI gained about 0.5% each, while South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 and Malaysian benchmark .KLSE declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Philippine central bank, in a decision due later in the day, is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged.

Analysts at TD Securities expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike rates in the second half of this year, while a Reuters poll predicted the overnight repurchase facility would move up 50 basis points in the last quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 5-year benchmark yields edges lower to 5.615%

** Thai FinMin sees high oil prices, inflation as temporary

** Singapore's Olam expects delay in IPO of its food ingredients unit

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.04

-5.05

.N225

-0.87

-3.46

China

CNY=CFXS

0.00

-0.28

.SSEC

-0.54

-10.62

India

INR=IN

0.00

-2.58

.NSEI

0.00

-0.62

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.77

.JKSE

0.42

6.74

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-1.44

.KLSE

-0.13

3.79

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

-2.65

.PSI

0.41

-1.18

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.47

-2.53

.KS11

-0.63

-8.73

Singapore

SGD=

-0.01

-0.63

.STI

0.89

8.66

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

-3.25

.TWII

-0.25

-2.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.15

-0.68

.SETI

0.26

1.49

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.