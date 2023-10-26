EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX, stocks fall; Peso slips after rate hike

By Poonam Behura

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies and stocks fell on Thursday as U.S. bond yields and the dollar rose on fears of higher-for-longer interest rates, with the Philippine peso slipping as its central bank opted for an off-cycle rate hike.

The peso PHP= fell 0.3% after the central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50% on Thursday, three weeks before its scheduled meeting, in an effort to control high prices.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) also warned that inflation would stay above its target till the middle of next year.

"With the peso on relatively stable footing and inflation being driven largely by supply-side factors, today's off-cycle rate hike was carried out in a bid to ensure inflation expectations stay well-anchored going into 2024," ING Bank analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC slipped 0.8%. The New Taiwanese dollar TWD=TP and Malaysian ringgit MYR= fell 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major rivals, rose 0.3% to 106.796.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR, which serves as a crucial economic benchmark and influences borrowing costs, also climbed after weak demand for a five-year Treasury bond auction and higher data.

The rise in U.S. yields has prompted concerns that global central banks may not lower interest rates anytime soon.

Data showed the U.S. economy likely grew in the third quarter at the fastest pace of any quarter in nearly two years on the back of higher wages and spending.

Khoon Goh, who heads Asia Research at ANZ Banking Group, said elevated oil prices, geopolitical unrest and an upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting could affect Asian assets and are being closely monitored by analysts.

In Indonesia, stocks .JKSE fell 1.5% after rising in the last two sessions, with the rupiah IDR= slipping 0.4% to 15,930 per dollar.

"Further upside risks for the rupiah could only be stemmed if it becomes clear that BI is engaging in another cycle of rate hikes," Maybank analysts said.

Meanwhile, official advance estimates showed South Korea's economy grew in the third quarter at the same pace as in the previous quarter, beating market expectations.

Even as economy grew in the third quarter, a soft business "survey data suggests a cloudy near-term outlook though while the Bank of Korea is set to remain hawkish," ING Bank's analysts wrote in a note.

But shares in Seoul .KS11 dropped as much as 2.7% to the lowest level since Jan 6, falling for the second-consecutive session as rising bond yields weighed on sentiment.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0753 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.20

-12.89

.N225

2.14

17.27

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

-5.72

.SSEC

0.48

-3.27

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-0.61

.NSEI

-1.26

4.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.35

-2.23

.JKSE

-1.55

-1.78

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.17

-8.05

.KLSE

-0.02

-3.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.31

-2.27

.PSI

-0.59

-8.34

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.76

-7.02

.KS11

-2.71

2.80

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-2.35

.STI

-0.54

-5.82

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.29

-5.32

.TWII

-1.74

13.69

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.22

-4.70

.SETI

-1.50

-17.26

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 12 basis points to 7.1%

** India's festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists

** BOJ to end negative interest rates in 2024, more economists say

** Japanese yen jumps briefly vs dollar, hits session high

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com))

