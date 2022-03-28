EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX pressured as Shanghai imposes lockdown, stocks mixed

By Harshita Swaminathan

March 28 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies fell further into the red on Monday, as China's reimposition of a lockdown in Shanghai weighed on regional sentiment and overshadowed hopeful signs of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Shanghai, China's financial hub, went into a lockdown on Sunday as authorities ordered a two-phased shutdown, with firms and factories to suspend manufacturing, or work remotely during the nine-day period in order to carry out COVID-19 testing.

Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG Markets, however, noted that Shanghai's port, the busiest in the world, will remain operational, which may mitigate some of the impact of supply chain disruptions.

The yuan CNY=CFXS retreated 0.1%, while the Thai baht THB=TH and Philippine peso PHP= shed about 0.6% and 0.4% respectively.

Chinese stocks .SSEC were off 0.1% in a volatile session so far.

Data also showed that profits of China's industrial firms grew in the first two months of the year, driven by the energy and raw materials sectors.

The U.S. dollar =USD was supported by the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance and expectations for several rate hikes during the year, further weighing on emerging currencies.

On the geopolitical front, there were some hopes of progress in Russian-Ukranian peace talks to be held in Turkey this week after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a deal.

Equities in the region were mixed, with Singaporean stocks .STI 0.4% higher, while Philippine and Indian stocks .PSI sunk about 0.4% and 0.7% each.

Stocks in Singapore rose to over a one-month high as the city-state lifts COVID-19 curbs this week amid its shift towards a "living with the virus" approach which will see it allow quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travelers from April 1.

Its benchmark bond yield SG10YT=RR was also at an over three-year high of 2.414%.

Thailand's main stock index .SETI rose 0.1%, while Indonesia's .JKSE rose 0.4%.

The Bank of Thailand will meet on Wednesday, where markets expect it to maintain interest rates, with median forecasts showing no change until the second quarter of next year.

** Sinopec 600028.SS rises 2.9% after unveiling its highest ever capital expenditure investment, after booking its highest profit in a decade

** Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR down 4 basis points to 6.701%

** Japan's yen JPY= plunges 0.8% as central bank keeps bond yields subdued FRX/

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0213 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.81

-6.48

.N225

-0.51

-2.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-0.32

.SSEC

-0.13

-11.86

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-2.57

.NSEI

-0.73

-1.88

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.14

-0.77

.JKSE

0.38

6.80

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-1.12

.KLSE

-0.26

2.01

Philippines

PHP=

-0.36

-2.49

.PSI

-0.41

-0.38

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.60

-3.04

.KS11

0.06

-8.26

Singapore

SGD=

-0.24

-0.87

.STI

0.36

9.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.49

-3.70

.TWII

-0.92

-3.87

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.56

-1.04

.SETI

0.11

1.27

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

