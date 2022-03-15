EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX muted ahead of Fed decision, China's COVID flare up weighs on stocks

By Riya Sharma

March 15 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies trod water and stocks fell on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surged in China, with risk appetite also kept in check by expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this week, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Expected to make its first interest rate hike in three years, the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely predicted to increase its policy rate by 25 basis points at a meeting which ends on Wednesday, with traders looking for indications about the pace of future rate hikes.

Chinese equities .SSEC lost over 2%, as China's efforts to curb its largest COVID-19 outbreak in two years raised concerns that the the mainland's economic growth would suffer in the first quarter.

That weighed on the region, with equities in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE down more than 0.5% each and Philippines .PSI hitting a near seven-month low.

Regional currencies were largely tepid, though the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and Thai baht THB= eased alongside the yuan CNY=CFXS, which hit a more than two-month low.

Economists at Dutch bank ING were downbeat on the outlook for Asian currencies.

"APAC FX is looking a lot weaker now, including the CNY, where stock outflows seem to be part of the story – that may be tied to fears of future sanctions in the event that China does play a more active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, together with the dampening effect of COVID outbreaks," they said in a note.

"In any event, CNY has been a solid anchor in the region, so if that is beginning to shift, there could well be more collateral damage to the rest of APAC FX."

Yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR, which had risen 1.9% last week, saw a marginal 5 basis points rise to 6.728%.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE were somewhat cushioned, however, as a Reuters poll found that analysts expect the country's central bank will only raise rates from record lows in the third quarter.

Shares in Jakarta last traded 0.2% lower after gaining up to 0.6% but still fared better than their regional peers. Bank Indonesia will hold its policy meeting on Thursday.

"Risk of outsized volatility that might compel Bank Indonesia to step in to anchor sentiment by hiking rate this week has decreased perceptibly," Wellian Wiranto, an economist with OCBC Bank said in a note.

Indonesia has weathered the ongoing volatility well, "with USDIDR staying remarkably stable, bolstered in part by the country's status as a net commodities exporter," he said. The rupiah IDR= climbed as much as 0.2% on Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Wahana Pronatural Tbk PT WAPO.JK up 32.31% and Capitol Nusantara Indonesia Tbk PT CANI.JK up 29.37%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL down 3.65% and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL down 3.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0439 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.11

-2.73

.N225

0.33

-11.81

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.14

-0.30

.SSEC

-2.18

-13.37

India

INR=IN

+0.31

-2.61

.NSEI

-0.31

-3.08

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.14

-0.42

.JKSE

-0.08

5.55

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-1.00

.KLSE

-0.44

1.50

Philippines

PHP=

+0.08

-2.60

.PSI

-0.85

-5.11

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.06

-4.26

.KS11

-0.57

-11.65

Singapore

SGD=

+0.11

-1.19

.STI

0.65

4.14

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.24

-3.23

.TWII

-1.84

-6.99

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-0.18

.SETI

-0.09

0.06

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

