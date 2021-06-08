EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed; Thai baht, Philippine peso gain
The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.410 109.49 +0.07 Sing dlr 1.323 1.3234 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 27.720 27.703 -0.06 Korean won 1115.300 1114.2 -0.10 Baht 31.160 31.21 +0.16 Peso 47.730 47.8 +0.15 Rupiah 14260.000 14250 -0.07 Rupee 72.890 72.89 0.00 Ringgit 4.115 4.119 +0.10 Yuan 6.398 6.401 +0.05
June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.410
109.49
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3234
+0.02
Taiwan dlr
27.720
27.703
-0.06
Korean won
1115.300
1114.2
-0.10
Baht
31.160
31.21
+0.16
Peso
47.730
47.8
+0.15
Rupiah
14260.000
14250
-0.07
Rupee
72.890
72.89
0.00
Ringgit
4.115
4.119
+0.10
Yuan
6.398
6.401
+0.05
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
109.410
103.24
-5.64
Sing dlr
1.323
1.3209
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
27.720
28.483
+2.75
Korean won
1115.300
1086.20
-2.61
Baht
31.160
29.96
-3.85
Peso
47.730
48.01
+0.59
Rupiah
14260.000
14040
-1.54
Rupee
72.890
73.07
+0.24
Ringgit
4.115
4.0400
-1.82
Yuan
6.398
6.5283
+2.04
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.