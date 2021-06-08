EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed; Thai baht, Philippine peso gain

June 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.410

109.49

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3234

+0.02

Taiwan dlr

27.720

27.703

-0.06

Korean won

1115.300

1114.2

-0.10

Baht

31.160

31.21

+0.16

Peso

47.730

47.8

+0.15

Rupiah

14260.000

14250

-0.07

Rupee

72.890

72.89

0.00

Ringgit

4.115

4.119

+0.10

Yuan

6.398

6.401

+0.05

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

109.410

103.24

-5.64

Sing dlr

1.323

1.3209

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

27.720

28.483

+2.75

Korean won

1115.300

1086.20

-2.61

Baht

31.160

29.96

-3.85

Peso

47.730

48.01

+0.59

Rupiah

14260.000

14040

-1.54

Rupee

72.890

73.07

+0.24

Ringgit

4.115

4.0400

-1.82

Yuan

6.398

6.5283

+2.04

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

