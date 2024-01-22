EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won top gainers

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.190

148.09

-0.07

Sing dlr

1.341

1.3419

+0.10

Taiwan dlr

31.288

31.352

+0.20

Korean won

1336.400

1338.9

+0.19

Baht

35.640

35.585

-0.15

Peso

56.350

56.255

-0.17

Rupiah

15650.000

15630

-0.13

Rupee

83.065

83.065

0.00

Ringgit

4.733

4.724

-0.19

Yuan

7.180

7.191

+0.15

Change so far in 2024

Currency

Latest bid

End 2023

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.190

141.060

-4.81

Sing dlr

1.341

1.319

-1.60

Taiwan dlr

31.288

30.735

-1.77

Korean won

1336.400

1288.000

-3.62

Baht

35.640

34.165

-4.14

Peso

56.350

55.388

-1.71

Rupiah

15650.000

15395.000

-1.63

Rupee

83.065

83.208

+0.17

Ringgit

4.733

4.590

-3.02

Yuan

7.180

7.098

-1.15

