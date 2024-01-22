EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed; Taiwan dollar, South Korean won top gainers

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.190
148.09
-0.07
Sing dlr
1.341
1.3419
+0.10
Taiwan dlr
31.288
31.352
+0.20
Korean won
1336.400
1338.9
+0.19
Baht
35.640
35.585
-0.15
Peso
56.350
56.255
-0.17
Rupiah
15650.000
15630
-0.13
Rupee
83.065
83.065
0.00
Ringgit
4.733
4.724
-0.19
Yuan
7.180
7.191
+0.15
Change so far in 2024
Currency
Latest bid
End 2023
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.190
141.060
-4.81
Sing dlr
1.341
1.319
-1.60
Taiwan dlr
31.288
30.735
-1.77
Korean won
1336.400
1288.000
-3.62
Baht
35.640
34.165
-4.14
Peso
56.350
55.388
-1.71
Rupiah
15650.000
15395.000
-1.63
Rupee
83.065
83.208
+0.17
Ringgit
4.733
4.590
-3.02
Yuan
7.180
7.098
-1.15
(Compiled by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
