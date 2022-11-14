EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed, Philippine peso falls most

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.250

139.88

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3724

-0.01

Taiwan dlr

31.050

31.116

+0.21

Korean won

1325.900

1325.9

+0.00

Baht

35.705

35.68

-0.07

Peso

57.430

57.22

-0.37

Rupiah

15520.000

15515

-0.03

Rupee

81.260

81.26

0.00

Ringgit

4.591

4.5925

+0.03

Yuan

7.057

7.071

+0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

140.250

115.08

-17.95

Sing dlr

1.373

1.3490

-1.72

Taiwan dlr

31.050

27.676

-10.87

Korean won

1325.900

1188.60

-10.36

Baht

35.705

33.39

-6.48

Peso

57.430

50.99

-11.21

Rupiah

15520.000

14250

-8.18

Rupee

81.260

74.33

-8.53

Ringgit

4.591

4.1640

-9.30

Yuan

7.057

6.3550

-9.95

(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)

