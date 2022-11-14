EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed, Philippine peso falls most

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.250
139.88
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3724
-0.01
Taiwan dlr
31.050
31.116
+0.21
Korean won
1325.900
1325.9
+0.00
Baht
35.705
35.68
-0.07
Peso
57.430
57.22
-0.37
Rupiah
15520.000
15515
-0.03
Rupee
81.260
81.26
0.00
Ringgit
4.591
4.5925
+0.03
Yuan
7.057
7.071
+0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
140.250
115.08
-17.95
Sing dlr
1.373
1.3490
-1.72
Taiwan dlr
31.050
27.676
-10.87
Korean won
1325.900
1188.60
-10.36
Baht
35.705
33.39
-6.48
Peso
57.430
50.99
-11.21
Rupiah
15520.000
14250
-8.18
Rupee
81.260
74.33
-8.53
Ringgit
4.591
4.1640
-9.30
Yuan
7.057
6.3550
-9.95
(Compiled by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.