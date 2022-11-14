EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed as markets mull future Fed rate stance

By Navya Mittal

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies were mixed on Monday and several regional stock markets eased after sharp gains in the previous session, as investors weighed the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve softening its hawkish monetary policy.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR=, Philippine peso PHP= and South Korean won KRW=KFTC lost between 0.2% and 0.6%, while the Singapore dollar SGD= also inched lower.

The U.S. dollar steadied after Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said on Sunday the bank was not softening its fight against inflation, which made some investors think that the steep sell-off last week was probably overdone. USD/

Still, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= outperformed its peers to rise 0.9%, adding to Friday's 1.6% surge that came after data showed the Malaysian economy had expanded at its fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter.

Thailand's baht THB=TH was also an outlier, gaining 0.4%, as the Bank of Thailand (BoT) said monetary policy would be "measured and gradual" to support economic recovery, but that it was ready to adjust those settings if necessary.

"I do agree on the BoT stance ... considering the economy, which has not fully recovered yet compared to pre-COVID-19 level," said Kittika Boonsrang, capital markets business research specialist at Kasikornbank.

"BOT may not need to rush as the wind is changing its direction, with rising concern on over-tightening as inflation is falling back under control."

Meanwhile, in China, the yuan CNY=CFXS hit a near two-month high and stocks .SSEC jumped 0.8% on the government's decision to ease some COVID-19 restrictions and as regulators outlined an aggressive plan to shore up liquidity in the property sector.

Regional share markets were mixed, after a rally on Friday in the aftermath of softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

While equities in Singapore .STI and the Philippines .PSI gained over a percent, stocks in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI skidded between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Indonesia's trade surplus is seen narrowing slightly in October to $4.5 billion amid weakening in global trade and moderating commodity prices, a Reuters poll showed.

HIGHLIGHTS

** India's Oct inflation seen falling below 7% - central bank chief

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 10.2 basis points at 7.101%​​

** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.3 basis points at 3.376%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0633 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.38

-17.40

.N225

-1.06

-2.88

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.56

-9.91

.SSEC

-0.08

-15.25

India

INR=IN

-0.52

-8.48

.NSEI

-0.07

5.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.23

-8.21

.JKSE

-0.65

7.02

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.87

-9.18

.KLSE

-0.43

-6.74

Philippines

PHP=

-0.31

-11.12

.PSI

1.11

-10.76

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.57

-10.34

.KS11

-0.34

-16.89

Singapore

SGD=

-0.13

-1.77

.STI

1.29

4.68

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.16

-10.82

.TWII

1.19

-22.20

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.39

-6.65

.SETI

-0.87

-2.09

​​

(Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

