EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX mixed as global bank fears mount; Indonesia c.bank holds rates

March 16 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were mixed on Thursday after problems at Credit Suisse renewed fears of a full-blown global banking crisis, with the Indonesian rupiah holding steady after the country's central bank left rates unchanged in line with market expectation.

The rupiah IDR= eased 0.1%, while the country's benchmark stock index .JKSE fell 1.1%, after Bank Indonesia stuck by its message that previous hikes were sufficient to steer inflation back to within target later this year.

The central bank held rates at 5.75% and said inflation was seen returning within its target range of 2%-4% from September.

Bank Indonesia is second in the region to pause rate hikes after the Malaysian central bank earlier this month kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second consecutive time.

Elsewhere in the region, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= snapped a five-day winning streak by shedding 0.5%, while Thailand's baht THB=TH appreciated 0.3%.

"The key factor now is moving towards risk aversion. So, I think that may figure some dollar strength and flight towards other safe-haven currencies like the yen," said Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

Credit Suisse's largest investor, Saudi National Bank, said it could not raise its stake in the Swiss bank any further on regulatory grounds, re-igniting jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system just days after the collapse of U.S. lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Investors rushed to safe-haven currencies such as the U.S. dollar =USD and the Japanese yen JPY=. The yen appreciated 0.4% against the dollar, while the greenback fell after jumping nearly 1% in the previous session. USD/

Some Southeast Asian countries so far have flagged or limited impact from the problems facing some banks in the United States as well as Credit Suisse. Malaysia said on Wednesday its banks had limited exposure to SVB.

Stocks across the region, notably financials, continued to lose ground. Equities in Manila .PSI fell as much as 2.1% to their lowest in four months, while shares in Thailand .SETI lost more than 1%.

** Benchmark Indonesia bond yields ID10YT=RR slipped 2.9 basis points to 6.728%, lowest since Feb. 21

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.39

-1.33

.N225

-0.80

5.03

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.00

-0.09

.SSEC

-1.12

4.46

India

INR=IN

-0.06

+0.09

.NSEI

-0.30

-6.54

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.13

+1.20

.JKSE

-1.13

-4.34

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.51

-2.29

.KLSE

-0.66

-6.74

Philippines

PHP=

+0.18

+1.37

.PSI

-0.95

-2.46

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.71

-3.69

.KS11

-0.08

6.33

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

-0.63

.STI

-0.71

-3.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

+0.28

.TWII

-1.08

7.66

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.28

+0.20

.SETI

-1.25

-7.39

