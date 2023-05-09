EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX edge lower, stocks range-bound as US inflation data in focus

By Navya Mittal

May 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies inched down on Tuesday, while shares were range-bound after a loan survey showed credit conditions in the U.S. were less gloomy than expected, while investors also awaited U.S. inflation data for clarity on interest rate hikes.

The Philippine peso PHP= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= led the losses in the region, weakening 0.7% and 0.4% each, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Singapore dollar SGD= slipped marginally.

The closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Monday hinted that Fed's aggressive rate hikes led to tighter U.S. credit condition rather than severe banking sector stress.

Investors are now focussed on the U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday after Fed chair Jerome Powell said last week that interest rate policy decisions will be "driven by incoming data", while signalling a likely pause in its rate hiking cycle.

The Philippine peso fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks after its trade deficit widened in March compared to last month.

Malaysian shares .KLSE fell 0.3%, even as the country's industrial production in March rose more than expected. The region is due to post its first-quarter GDP forecast on Friday.

"We continue to expect weaker growth momentum in Q2 and H2 2023 as external demand worsens and domestic demand strength moderates. This will give BNM room to remain on hold for the rest of the year," OCBC analysts wrote in a note.

Bucking the trend, the Thai baht THB=TH appreciated 0.3%, boosted by a rebound in gold prices as sales of the metal in U.S. dollars and subsequent conversion into the local currency pushed the baht higher.

Poon Panichpibool, market Strategist at Krung Thai Bank, cited foreign inflows into the region due to the attractiveness of Thai shares and "flows related to profits-taking on gold," driving the strength in the baht.

Households in Thailand invest a lot in gold and typically sell it whenever prices go up. The gold sold is then exported.

Shares in Malaysia and Singapore .STI led losses among their Southeast Asian peers, while the Philippine benchmark .PSI was marginally higher.

In China, shares and the yuan fell as trade data showed an unexpected decline in imports and slower exports growth, underlining the struggles facing the world's second-biggest economy despite the lifting of COVID curbs in December.

Highlights

** Singapore firms scramble to soften blow of soaring rent costs

** After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal

** Indonesia GDP growth seen remaining strong - Finmin

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0641 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.26

-2.69

.N225

1.01

13.71

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.12

-0.34

.SSEC

-1.00

8.80

India

INR=IN

-0.26

+0.87

.NSEI

0.37

1.25

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.41

+5.49

.JKSE

-0.05

-1.24

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-0.86

.KLSE

-0.29

-4.41

Philippines

PHP=

-0.68

+0.04

.PSI

0.09

0.62

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.19

-4.49

.KS11

-0.13

12.24

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

+1.14

.STI

-0.35

-0.15

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.09

+0.03

.TWII

0.18

11.25

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.30

+2.63

.SETI

0.27

-6.13

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

Philippine trade deficithttps://tmsnrt.rs/3portRu

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Rashmi Aich)

