EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX climbs after cooler U.S. inflation data

April 13 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah emerged as the top gainer among Southeast Asian currencies on Thursday after a cooler-than-anticipated U.S inflation print fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve was near the end of its rate hike cycle.

The rupiah IDR= advanced for the fourth straight session, gaining 0.5% and hitting its highest level since Aug. 26. The South Korean won KRW=KFTC appreciated 1%, while the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was up 0.2%.

Consumer prices in the world's largest economy barely rose in March as the cost of gasoline declined, although stubbornly high rents kept underlying inflation pressures simmering.

"Regardless, with housing prices starting to turn lower, in line with recent rental trends, the March report indicates progress in disinflation for the U.S.," Maybank analysts wrote in a note.

Bucking the trend, the Philippine peso PHP= edged lower after the central bank said it could pause its interest rate- hiking cycle at its meeting next month as inflation eased. The country has raised rates by 425 basis points since last year to 6.25%.

"This may also be weighing on the currency as the projected interest rate differential could narrow should the Fed hike in May while the BSP opts to pause," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING, referring to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to follow suit and is likely to extend a rate pause through year-end, according to a Reuters poll.

The Indian rupee INR=IN rose 0.1%, climbing for the second consecutive session. The country's retail inflation rose at the slowest annual pace in nearly 15 months in March, with the 5.66% gain lower than the central bank's upper tolerance level for the first time this year.

Inflation is likely to slip below 5% in April, making the bar for another rate hike high, Barclays analysts said.

Stocks across the region followed Wall Street lower, with the benchmark in Manila .PSI leading the losses to dip to its lowest since March 20. Equities in Taiwan .TWII and Jakarta .JKSE lost more than 0.3% each.

Highlights

** Sovereign debtors, creditors agree on steps to jumpstart debt restructurings

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.4 basis points at 6.643%​​

** Japan, France and India to launch platform to coordinate Sri Lanka debt

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0336 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.10

-1.61

.N225

0.12

9.34

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

+0.37

.SSEC

-0.05

7.64

India

INR=IN

+0.14

+0.92

.NSEI

0.00

-1.62

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.47

+5.13

.JKSE

-0.35

-1.10

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.23

+0.00

.KLSE

-0.10

-4.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.05

+0.76

.PSI

-1.09

-2.55

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.02

-3.64

.KS11

0.13

14.20

Singapore

SGD=

+0.14

+1.02

.STI

-0.12

0.95

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.02

+0.69

.TWII

-0.38

12.27

Thailand

THB=TH

-

+1.04

.SETI

-

-4.55

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

