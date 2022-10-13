EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX broadly flat as investors brace for U.S. inflation data

By Harshita Swaminathan

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were broadly flat as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of highly-anticipated U.S. inflation data after minutes from a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting reiterated that rates would likely remain higher for longer.

A strong U.S. inflation print could reinforce expectations of aggressive Fed policy tightening, weighing on riskier assets.

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting, where they delivered a 75 basis points (bps) hike, showed policymakers headstrong in their battle against inflation as they saw the cost of doing too little outweighing the cost of doing too much.

"I think the message is a similar one ... no pain, no gain," said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, referring to the idea that without higher interest rates there would be no economic gain in terms of lower inflation.

"It sends a message that they mean business, and the market has taken on that message."

The Malaysian ringgit MYR= lost 0.1%, as political uncertainty also weighed. Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Monday called an early election after the country's constitutional monarch agreed to his request to dissolve parliament.

Vietnam's dong VND=slumped 0.7% to a record low of 24,100 to the dollar. Other Asian currencies traded broadly flat.

The larger market catalyst will be the U.S. inflation print for September due later in the Asia day. Headline inflation is expected to have pulled back but core inflation is expected to have accelerated, according to Reuters poll data.

U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in September, data showed. IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong believes this upside surprise suggests consumer prices may also come in above expectations.

In India, September retail inflation came in above expectations, reaching a five-month high and remaining above the upper limit of the central bank's target range for three quarters now.

The rupee INR=IN fell a marginal 0.1% at the open. Analysts at ING believe the Indian central bank will wrap up this tightening cycle at the December meeting, with a 25 bps hike.

The Singapore dollar SGD= rose 0.1% ahead of GDP numbers and a monetary policy decision due on Friday. Many analysts believe the Monetary Authority of Singapore will tighten policy.

Benchmark yields in Singapore and Malaysia fell for the first time in seven and five sessions, respectively. Singapore's 10-year yield SG10YT=RR fell 2.3 bps to 3.514%, while Malaysia's MY10YT=RR eased 1.4 bps to 4.432%.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell marginally ahead of key data releases on Friday, including September's inflation report and external trade, with export growth expected to have slowed, according to a Reuters poll.

China's 20th Communist Party Congress will also begin on Sunday.

Most equity indices in Asia trended lower, with stocks in Singapore .STI sliding 1.2%, while those in Taiwan .TWII lost 1.3%. However, markets in the Philippines .PSI and Indonesia .JKSE rose 0.7% and 0.2% respectively.

Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China Semiconductor Industry Association opposes U.S. export controls

** South Korean household loans from banks decrease in September, biggest fall in over a year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0408 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.05

-21.63

.N225

-0.46

-8.74

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

-11.53

.SSEC

0.16

-16.74

India

INR=IN

+0.02

-9.68

.NSEI

-0.17

-1.50

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-7.17

.JKSE

0.17

5.16

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-11.14

.KLSE

-0.15

-12.06

Philippines

PHP=

-0.04

-13.47

.PSI

0.69

-17.25

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.17

-16.71

.KS11

-1.24

-26.95

Singapore

SGD=

+0.08

-5.90

.STI

-1.15

-2.43

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.15

-13.16

.TWII

-1.27

-29.11

