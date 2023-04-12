EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX and stocks hold in tight range ahead of US inflation data

By Navya Mittal

April 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks and currencies traded in a tight range on Wednesday as market participants braced for a key U.S inflation report that is set to set to influence the Federal Reserve's stance on further rate hikes.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= and Thailand's baht THB=TH rose 0.2% each, outperforming other currencies in the region. The Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Singapore's dollar SGD= inched higher, while the Philippine peso PHP= slipped 0.2%.

Stock markets across the region tracked Wall Street lower, with Manila .PSI and Thailand .SETI leading the declines.

"Market is in a wait-and-see mode ahead of US CPI (data) tonight... Any upside surprise in the CPI print may flatten the (UST yield) curve back," OCBC analyst said in a note.

Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 74% chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting in May, while also betting on rate cuts before year-end. FEDWATCH

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its global growth outlook for this year. It warned that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis and slam global growth this year, but urged member countries to keep tightening monetary policies to fight persistently high inflation.

In Southeast Asia, the rupiah hit a more than two-month high after an Indonesia court overturned a lower court's order to delay the 2024 national elections by two years, easing political uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy.

Fakhrul Fulvian, an economist at Trimegah Securities, said the currency's appreciation is likely to continue after the U.S. data, and expects Indonesia's economy to grow by 5% in 2023.

Equities in Singapore .STI fell 0.4% ahead of a monetary policy meeting. According to a Reuters poll, the city-state's economy likely expanded at a slower pace in the first quarter, with expectations that the central bank will make no changes to monetary policy.

Jeff Ng, a senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank, said Singapore could see this year's slowest growth in the first quarter. Growth will gradually pick up as the year progresses, with the base effect also turning more favourable, he added.

Shares in Thailand snapped a three-session winning streak, falling 0.6%, even as the country's central bank said the economy has returned to pre-pandemic levels and is continuing to grow.

Highlights

** High Philippine inflation dents Marcos' approval ratings

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield fell nearly 4 basis points to 6.63%

** IMF trims India's growth forecast to 5.9% for current fiscal year

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0615 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-1.96

.N225

0.66

9.26

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.03

+0.18

.SSEC

0.28

7.56

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+0.81

.NSEI

0.23

-1.89

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.21

+4.81

.JKSE

-0.28

-0.86

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.09

-0.27

.KLSE

-0.19

-4.16

Philippines

PHP=

-0.18

+0.94

.PSI

-0.60

-1.91

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.23

-4.59

.KS11

0.02

13.95

Singapore

SGD=

+0.05

+0.60

.STI

-0.40

1.03

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.10

+0.66

.TWII

0.12

12.70

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.20

+1.16

.SETI

-0.63

-4.89

($1 = 14,847.0000 rupiah)

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

