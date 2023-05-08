EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX and equities mixed with all focus on US CPI and bank data

By Navya Mittal

May 8 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and shares were mixed on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data crushed hopes of a pause in monetary tightening, with investors gathering focus on upcoming inflation data for more clues on interest rate trends.

The Indonesian rupiah IDR= eased 0.2% and the Thai baht THB=TH weakened 0.5%, leading regional losses, while the Philippine peso PHP= and Singapore dollar SGD= gained slightly.

Markets across the region tracked Friday's Wall Street gains, with equities in Seoul .KS11 and India .NSEI rising 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

Shares in Manila .PSI reversed its gains and lost 0.3% while the benchmark indexes in Singapore .STI and Indonesia .JKSE traded sideways.

The robust U.S. payrolls report last week quashed bets the Federal Reserve would pause rate hikes, and any surprise from consumer prices due on Wednesday would further challenge wagers for a rate cut as soon as September.

Forecasts are for a rise of 0.4% in April for both the headline and core CPI, with the annual pace of core inflation likely slowing just a tick away from 5.5%. MKTS/GLOB

"We seem to be in the zone for the Fed to pause but rate cut expectations based on Fed Fund Futures could be aggressive at this point," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

"This could suggest that some support on dips for the USD even as we expect the greenback to grind lower," the note added.

Also on investors' minds is the Fed's banking survey results due later in the day as the world's largest economy continues to face turmoil in the sector.

In the Philippines, the central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to 6.25% in its inflation battle.

But with inflation on track to settle within the government's 2-4% target in the fourth quarter and with prices easing further in April, more factors are in place for a pause in the country's 10-month tightening cycle.

Stocks in Thailand .SETI rose 1%, leading gains among its Southeast Asian peers, while the baht posted its sharpest fall in more than a month.

Voters in Thailand cast early ballots in elections which could upset the status quo of a conservative pro-military government led by former army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha who is trailing far behind opponents in recent opinion polls.

Equities in China .SECC hit a 10-month high as the country's services activity grew but at a slower pace on Friday.

The country's trade and inflation data for April is due this week, which is likely to show that exports have risen again, though at a slower pace than a month earlier amid looming global growth slowdown, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts at Barclays expect consumer prices to decline further and export growth to ease, suggesting that growth momentum may have weakened in the second quarter after peaking in the previous three months.

Highlights

** IMF to wrap up Pakistan bailout review once financing in place

** Japan's service activity grows at record pace in April - PMI

** Chinese scour Thailand for homes, looking to offset risks after pandemic

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0620 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.12

-2.64

.N225

-0.71

12.57

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.09

-0.21

.SSEC

1.84

9.92

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+1.17

.NSEI

0.95

0.75

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

+5.85

.JKSE

-0.02

-0.94

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

-0.79

.KLSE

0.06

-4.25

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+0.72

.PSI

-0.27

1.54

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.15

-4.26

.KS11

0.46

12.34

Singapore

SGD=

+0.02

+1.17

.STI

-0.13

0.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.06

+0.16

.TWII

0.47

11.05

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.52

+2.07

.SETI

1.04

-7.15

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

