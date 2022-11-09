EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies rise as investors eye U.S. inflation, China caps gains

By Jaskiran Singh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as risk appetite improved on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would pare back the scale of future interest rate hikes, but downbeat data and rising COVID-19 cases in China capped broader gains.

Investors were looking towards U.S. inflation data on Thursday to see whether it would boost the case for a slowdown in the Fed's tightening cycle. Economists expect core inflation to decline both on a monthly and annual basis. .N

The Fed said last week its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further but signalled it may be nearing an inflection point in what has become the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years.

"The U.S. dollar continued to trade with a heavy bias as markets indulged in (the) Fed calibration narrative," said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC Bank.

Among Asia's emerging market currencies, the South Korean won and Thai baht benefited the most from this backdrop so far this week.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTCstrengthened 1.6% to lead gains, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= rose for the third straight day, and the Philippine peso PHP= edged 0.2% higher.

Stocks in Manila .PSI clawed back from a 0.8% drop earlier to trade about flat by 0410 GMT. The Philippines revised upwards its second-quarter growth figures, ahead of a third-quarter readout due on Thursday.

The Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS remained the only laggard, weakening 0.2%, as factory gate prices in the world's second-largest economy dropped for the first time since December 2020.

"Unlike its Asian peers, China's inflation leaves currency authorities open to CNY weakness, albeit at a pace that does not encourage outflows."

The ringgit, which has fallen almost 12% against the U.S. dollar so far this year, hit a near 25-year low last week and has hovered around that level since. Analysts suggest some pressure may persist until after this month's general election.

"Rising COVID cases in China, domestic elections uncertainty etc could continue to weigh on the ringgit in (the) near-term. Historically, elections-induced currency caution could persist for 1-2 quarters until signs of credible policymaking emerges," analysts at Maybank said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou as outbreaks widen

** Taiwan October exports edge down but chip demand holds up

** Thailand scraps plan to allow foreigners to buy land

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0411 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.06

-20.95

.N225

#VALUE!

#VALUE!

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.22

-12.32

.SSEC

-0.35

-16.10

India

INR=IN

+0.47

-8.84

.NSEI

0.19

5.09

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.31

-8.92

.JKSE

0.17

7.30

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.42

-11.67

.KLSE

0.14

-6.12

Philippines

PHP=

+0.16

-12.10

.PSI

-0.02

-11.72

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.55

-12.85

.KS11

0.78

-18.80

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-3.60

.STI

0.34

1.05

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.50

-13.25

.TWII

1.88

-25.36

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.22

-9.40

.SETI

-0.43

-1.93

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

