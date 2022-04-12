EMERGING MARKETS-Asia currencies down, dollar buoyant ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Sameer Manekar

April 12 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped against the dollar on Tuesday as the greenback index climbed above 100, buoyed by rising Treasury yields ahead of U.S. inflation data which is likely to reinforce expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

South Korea's won KRW=KFTC was on track to decline for a fifth straight day, weakening 0.4% to hit its lowest since March 16, while the Thai baht THB=TH and the Philippine peso PHP= slipped as much as 0.3% each, with the peso set for the fourth straight down day.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, stood at 100.07, testing last week's near two-year high of 100.19, pressuring the risk-sensitive Asian markets. USD/

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were at their highest level since December 2018 ahead of inflation data, which is likely to have increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March, according to a Reuters poll. US/

Regional bond yields reacted in tandem, with top yielding bonds in the region - India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR - scaling multi-year highs as investors exit emerging market bonds amid growth concerns.

Fears of global growth slowdown, driven primarily by extended lockdowns in the world's manufacturing powerhouse China - Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner - are also weighing on risk sentiment.

Analysts at TD Securities expect Asian currencies to remain under short-term pressure amid broad dollar strength and portfolio outflows, with sharp increase in oil prices negatively impacting the Indian rupee and Thai baht in particular.

Investors now await a spate of central bank meetings this week - Bank of Korea, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the European Central Bank, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore - as policy tightening narrative gains pace with rising inflation concerns.

Equities in Asia were red across the board, with the benchmarks in South Korea .KS11, the Philippines .PSI and Singapore .STI declining between 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while Indonesian shares .JKSE advanced on gains in banking stocks.

Indonesian tech firm GoTo Gojek Tokopedia GOTO.JK surged 15.7% on the second day of its trading after marking a strong debut on Monday, fuelling expectations of more offerings from the tech sector.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 7.1 basis points to 6.905%

** Bank of Korea to pause in April but rates to go up every quarter - Reuters poll

** Thai economy to continue recovery but risks increase -c.bank minutes

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0318 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.06

-8.25

.N225

-1.4

-9.7

China

CNY=CFXS

0.00

-0.23

.SSEC

-0.45

-13.38

India

INR=IN

0.00

-2.13

.NSEI

0.00

1.85

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

-0.77

.JKSE

0.40

9.89

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.07

-1.61

.KLSE

-0.20

4.15

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-2.11

.PSI

-0.74

-2.61

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.35

-3.94

.KS11

-1.04

-10.49

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-1.14

.STI

-0.86

6.75

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.41

-5.12

.TWII

0.07

-6.36

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.27

-0.80

.SETI

-0.31

0.95

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

