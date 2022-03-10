EMERGING MARKETS-Asia cheers as easing oil prices cool inflation fears, eyes Ukraine talks

By Riya Sharma

March 10 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian markets climbed on Thursday as energy importing nations rejoiced in a sharp plunge in oil prices overnight which doused some surcharge inflation fears, while investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis.

Equity markets in Taiwan .TWII and China .SSEC jumped more than 2% each, while those in Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI added nearly a percent each.

Currencies rallied too, with the Indian rupee INR= up 0.4% while units in the region's major energy exporters Indonesia IDR= and Malaysia MYR= also inched up.

Global oil prices on Wednesday posted their sharpest plunge since the early pandemic days, after the United Arab Emirates said the OPEC member would support increasing output into the market. O/R

"The easing of inflationary concerns with oil prices plunging sparked the surge in positive market sentiment, while a spike in U.S. Treasury yields brought back investor appetite for riskier assets like the Indonesian bonds," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Banking Group.

Yields on high-returning Indonesian benchmark bonds ID10YT=RR, which had risen 2.6% this week, eased 19 basis points to 6.778%.

Markets also awaited a diplomatic meeting between foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in the hope of a de-escalation of military tensions between the countries.

Soaring prices of commodities due to the conflict, which Russia calls a "special operation", has raised fears of a stunted global economic recovery and supercharged inflation that would force central banks to hike rates.

Many analysts still suspect that elevated market volatility may point to temporary respite rather than resolution.

"We remain cautious that markets are adjusting from excessive volatility especially commodities," market strategists at DBS said in a note.

"The market may have gotten past the worst of conflict fears ... Instead, the focus lies with inflation, which is proving to be persistent, rather than transitory," they said.

The latest U.S. inflation report is due on Thursday.

In South Korea, stocks .KS11 advanced and the won KRW=KFTC rose as much as 1%. The country's presidential election saw Conservative opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol secure victory on Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Perdana Bangun Pusaka Tbk PT KONI.JK up 24.88% and Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT MPPA.JK up 16.67%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Inari Amertron Bhd INAR.KL up 6.57% and Digi.Com Bhd DSOM.KL up 3.88%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.24

-0.88

.N225

3.98

10.73

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.05

+0.55

.SSEC

1.91

-8.83

India

INR=IN

+0.45

-2.48

.NSEI

1.97

-3.96

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.28

-0.38

.JKSE

0.07

4.38

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.05

-0.45

.KLSE

1.06

2.69

Philippines

PHP=

-0.27

-2.17

.PSI

1.13

-0.76

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.56

-3.37

.KS11

1.88

-10.28

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-0.62

.STI

1.35

3.67

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.23

-2.45

.TWII

2.49

-4.28

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.09

+1.00

.SETI

0.71

-0.14

