EMERGING MARKETS-Asia bemoans red-hot U.S. inflation as rate hike view firms

March 11 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian stocks and currencies slid on Friday after red-hot U.S. inflation data raised the prospect of more aggressive interest rate hikes globally, while talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded no signs that their conflict will de-escalate.

Equity markets in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE plunged more than 1% each, while all emerging Asian currencies were sold off as well, with the won KRW=KFTC and the Thai baht THB= leading declines.

Stocks in China .SSEC sank more than 2%, marking a third straight weekly drop, weighed further by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hinting at potential de-listing risks for several Chinese companies.

Investors braced for quicker tightening of monetary conditions across the region after data on Thursday showed a 7.9% annualised jump in U.S. consumer inflation in February, the largest increase in 40 years.

Sentiment was further dampened after ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia's foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday made little apparent progress in resolving the conflict between the nations, which Russia calls a "special operation".

In many emerging Asian economies, deep worries about prices and imported inflation may unsettle central banks which may be forced to hike rates to counter price pressure, especially on the back of soaring crude prices during the week. O/R

"The implied volatility on Brent, however, has stayed elevated, suggesting that jitters in the oil market may have yet to dissipate," analysts at OCBC bank said in a note.

Yields on long-tenor bonds in Singapore SG10YT=RR, which have risen nearly 4% this week, climbing a further 31 basis points to 1.921%.

Thai stocks .SETI were down marginally and escaped a pummelling, with analysts contending that its central bank may not hike rates any time soon despite a recent spike in inflation, due to risks to its tourism sector and growth.

"Thailand is having to navigate a path between growing inflation risks and economy that's still struggling to recover from the pandemic and it is specially vulnerable to higher oil prices as well," said Mitul Kotecha, senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

"However, I don't see the central bank raising rates quickly, although they maybe forced to if inflation pressures continue to be sustained."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Midi Utama Indonesia Tbk PT MIDI.JK down 6.97% and Indo Straits Tbk PT PTIS.JK down 6.86%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Top Glove Corporation Bhd TPGC.KL down 2.92% and Hartalega Holdings Bhd HTHB.KL down 2.29%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.31

-1.21

.N225

-2.49

-12.99

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.04

+0.48

.SSEC

-2.16

-11.40

India

INR=IN

+0.04

-2.55

.NSEI

0.44

-3.96

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.24

-0.42

.JKSE

-0.48

4.70

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-0.62

.KLSE

-1.12

1.64

Philippines

PHP=

-0.15

-2.50

.PSI

-1.04

-1.00

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.45

-3.66

.KS11

-1.02

-10.90

Singapore

SGD=

+0.01

-0.73

.STI

-0.01

3.73

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.18

-2.54

.TWII

-0.88

-5.16

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

+0.63

.SETI

-0.01

-0.65

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

