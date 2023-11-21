EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine stocks soar in best day since 1992; Latam FX retreats

By Johann M Cherian and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso plummeted while its equities and bonds surged on Tuesday as local markets reopened for the first session after President-elect Javier Milei's win, even as other Latin American stocks and currencies pulled back from recent highs.

Argentina's benchmark Merval index .MERV surged 21% in its strongest daily performance in over 21 years, led by a 36% leap in shares of state-run oil company YPF YPFD.BA.

YPF shares also saw their best day since 1993, mirroring similar gains in the company's U.S. listing YPF.N on Monday after Milei, the libertarian economist who won the presidential election on Sunday, said YPF was one of several state-controlled companies he plans to sell.

Argentina's international sovereign dollar bonds extended gains and rose as much as 1.2 cents on the dollar, as per MarketAxess data, however, the local peso ARSB=weakenednearly 10% to 1045 to the dollar in parallel trade as investors eyed Milei's plans to dollarize the economy.

"It is his dollarisation plan that could define Milei's presidency ... rumoured appointments to his economic team ... would seem to suggest that dollarisation (or a bimonetisation scheme) is still important and on the table, albeit perhaps not immediately," analysts at Tellimer wrote in a note.

More broadly, MSCI's basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS slid 0.5%, pulling back from an over 11-year high touched on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose. FRX/

The MSCI index tracking south American currencies jumped to its highest since 2012 during the previous session as investors piled into riskier emerging markets assets on confidence that U.S. interest rates had peaked.

However, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy minutesreleased on Tuesday indicated U.S. policymakers remain cautious.

Brazil's real BRL dropped nearly 1% after the government trimmed 2023 economic growth forecasts, while Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.5% after preliminary estimates showed the local economy likely grew 2.9% in October compared with the same month a year earlier.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP=dropped 1.3%, paring Monday's gains. O/R

Major copper exporter Chile's currency <CLP=> climbed 1% as prices of the red metal brightened. MET/L

MSCI's index tracking Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS slipped 0.9%, with heavy-weight Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP dipping 0.4%, Mexico's benchmark index .MXXlosing 0.2%, and Colombia's Colcap .COLCAPdown 0.3%.

Elsewhere, Zambia suffered a major setback in its closely watched debt restructuring efforts after the government said a revised deal to rework $3 billion of Eurobonds could not currently be implemented due to objections from official creditors, including China.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 987.80 0.24 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2464.63 -0.92 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 125469.77 -0.39 Mexico IPC .MXX 52566.77 -0.22 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5790.24 -0.88 Argentina MerVal .MERV 782937.02 21.371 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1128.37 0.29 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8977 -0.01 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.2004 -0.53 Chile peso CLP=CL 868.3 1.05 Colombia peso COP= 4070.27 -1.25 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7293 -0.28 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 355.9500 -0.55 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 1045 -9.09 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy) ((lisapauline.mattackal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.