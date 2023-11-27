EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine stocks retreat from record high; Latam stocks fall after weak China data

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Argentine stocks retreated from a record high on Monday as investors booked profits after last week's rally, while other Latin American assets slipped after weak data from China and ahead of a slew of regional and global economic readings.

The S&P Merval stock index .MERV dropped nearly 9%, with local traders citing profit taking, after the index skyrocketed over 42% last week on hopes of more market friendly economic policies as libertarian Javier Milei won the presidential election.

It has risen more than four-fold year-to-date, sharply outperforming other major Latam indexes. Argentina's peso ARSB= strengthened to 970 per dollar on the informal parallel market.

The MSCI index tracking Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.6%, ahead of PMI data from China and inflation prints out of the United States and Europe later this week.

Industrial profits in top metals consumer China extended gains in October at a slower pace, suggesting the need for more policy support and weighing on copper prices.

The MSCI stocks index remains on track for its biggest monthly gain since March 2022, while the currencies index is set for its strongest month in five.

"November is coming to an end with a deluge of key data in Latam and an uncertain (delayed) OPEC decision ready to challenge a very strong month in markets that saw large gains in equity, rates, and currency markets driven by hopes that key central banks are done hiking—and may even begin cuts sooner," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

The Latin American currencies gauge .MILA00000CUS edged up 0.1% as the U.S. dollar =USD slid, weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates by the first half of next year. FRX/MKTS/GLOB

Colombia's peso COP= outperformed in the region, rising 1.9% ahead of unemployment data due for release on Thursday.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 slipped 0.2%, tracking a drop in oil prices as benchmark Brent crude dropped to near $80-a-barrel ahead of Thursday's delayed OPEC+ meeting, and after Mexico's central bank board member Jonathan Heath said policymakers could "adjust" interest rates by February or March 2024 if inflation continues to drop. O/R

Benchmark stock indexes in Mexico .MXX and Colombia .COLCAP lost 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively.

Brazil's real BRL= and the currencies of Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=PE were flat against the dollar.

Among single stocks, education company YDUQSYDUQ3.SA jumped 9% to top Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP following a JPMorgan upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral".

On the policy front, Israel's shekel ILS= was up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar after its central bank left short-term borrowing rates unchanged at 4.75%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.52

-0.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2440.48

-0.64

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125520.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

52214.39

-1.37

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5757.42

-0.33

Argentina MerVal .MERV

837123.98

-8.77

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1128.54

-0.61

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8995

-0.03

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1347

-0.20

Chile peso CLP=CL

871

0.08

Colombia peso COP=

3962

1.91

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7145

0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

358.9500

-0.38

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

970

2.58

