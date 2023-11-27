EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine stocks retreat from record high; Latam assets fall on weak China data

By Ankika Biswas

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's stocks retreated from a record high on Monday as President-elect Javier Milei traveled to the United States, while other Latin American assets fell on weak data from China and ahead of a slew of regional and global economic readings.

The S&P Merval stock index .MERV rose as much as 2% but was 3.5% lower by 1525 GMT (10:25 a.m. ET). It also rallied last week on hopes of more market friendly economic policies as libertarian Javier Milei won the presidential election.

It has risen more than four-fold year-to-date, sharply outperforming other major Latam indexes.

Last week, Milei said he had spoken with the director of the International Monetary Fund regarding plans to adjust the country's fiscal policy and monetary program. Separately, he invited Brazil's leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to his inauguration and praised ties between the countries.

The MSCI index tracking Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS fell 0.6%, while the currencies gauge .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.1% ahead of PMI data from China and inflation prints out of the United States and Europe this week.

Industrial profits in top metals consumer China extended gains in October at a slower pace, suggesting the need for more policy support and weighing on copper prices.

Currencies of the metal's top producers Chile CLP= and Peru PEN=PE were down 0.3% and little changed, respectively.

Brazil's real BRL= fell 0.2% against the dollar ahead of data on inflation, unemployment and the manufacturing PMI due this week.

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 slipped 0.2%, tracking a drop in oil prices as benchmark Brent crude dropped to near $80-a-barrel ahead of Thursday's delayed OPEC+ meeting. O/R

Colombia's peso COP= outperformed in the region, rising more than 1% ahead of unemployment data due for release on Thursday.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla on Friday said inflation is expected to close the year at around 9.73%. Twelve-month inflation through Oct. 30 stands at 10.48%.

The MSCI stocks index remains on track for its biggest monthly gain since March 2022, while the currencies index is set for its strongest month in five.

"November is coming to an end with a deluge of key data in Latam and an uncertain (delayed) OPEC decision ready to challenge a very strong month in markets that saw large gains in equity, rates, and currency markets driven by hopes that key central banks are done hiking—and may even begin cuts sooner," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

Among single stocks, education company YDUQSYDUQ3.SA jumped 8% to top Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP following a JPMorgan upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral".

On the policy front, Israel left short-term borrowing rates unchanged at 4.75% as expected to focus on maintaining financial stability, while Ghana held its main interest rate at 30% to tame inflation.

The shekel ILS= and the cedi GHS= were up 0.5% and 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, respectively.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.25

-0.21

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2442.41

-0.56

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125392.74

-0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

52542.81

-0.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5754.80

-0.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

898313.20

-2.102

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1130.44

-0.44

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9080

-0.23

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1311

-0.19

Chile peso CLP=CL

874

-0.26

Colombia peso COP=

3989.04

1.21

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7176

0.08

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

359.0000

-0.39

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

980

1.53

