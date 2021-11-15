EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slips after ruling party's defeat in mid-terms

By Susan Mathew

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine assets continued with their jittery session on Monday as the ruling center-left Peronists suffered a defeat in mid-term elections, while Peru's sol firmed after data showed its economy growing at a faster-than-expected pace.

Argentina's ruling Peronist party was reeling on Sunday after a midterm vote that saw its center-left coalition lose its majority in Congress for the first time in almost 40 years and taste defeat in its stronghold province of Buenos Aires.

The heavily controlled peso ARS=RASL, ARSB= fell about 0.1% to 100.31 per dollar while a move in the informal peso exchange rate was awaited. Argentina's country risk fell a significant 21 basis points.

"The market is likely to take a net positive view of the election results. A more market-friendly composition of Congress could lead to more effective checks and balances and ultimately a policy regime shift in 2023," said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.

"But there is also the risk of more populist near-term policies."

Citi strategists said they remain overweight on Argentina credit on potential political change and valuations. "We think that bonds have found a bottom in price and risk reward look attractive."

Several markets in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico were closed for local holidays on Monday.

Peru's sol PEN= firmed 0.6% after data from the government showed its economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chile's peso CLP= steadied by afternoon trading after falling around 0.3% earlier in the session.

Ahead of elections on Nov. 21, conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense."

Polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival Gabriel Boric.

Market's generally favor right-wingers as they are typically business friendly.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1286.00

0.04

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2177.88

-0.75

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4382.01

-2.31

Argentina MerVal .MERV

92409.33

-2.69

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1356.48

-0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.4562

0.00

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.6119

-0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

798.7

0.24

Colombia peso COP=

3882.33

-0.05

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9806

0.63

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

100.2700

-0.04

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

196.5

1.78

Argentina dollar bond priceshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wNZcn6

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

