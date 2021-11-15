EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso slips after ruling party's defeat in mid-terms
By Susan Mathew
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentine assets continued with their jittery session on Monday as the ruling center-left Peronists suffered a defeat in mid-term elections, while Peru's sol firmed after data showed its economy growing at a faster-than-expected pace.
Argentina's ruling Peronist party was reeling on Sunday after a midterm vote that saw its center-left coalition lose its majority in Congress for the first time in almost 40 years and taste defeat in its stronghold province of Buenos Aires.
The heavily controlled peso ARS=RASL, ARSB= fell about 0.1% to 100.31 per dollar while a move in the informal peso exchange rate was awaited. Argentina's country risk fell a significant 21 basis points.
"The market is likely to take a net positive view of the election results. A more market-friendly composition of Congress could lead to more effective checks and balances and ultimately a policy regime shift in 2023," said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at Goldman Sachs.
"But there is also the risk of more populist near-term policies."
Citi strategists said they remain overweight on Argentina credit on potential political change and valuations. "We think that bonds have found a bottom in price and risk reward look attractive."
Several markets in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico were closed for local holidays on Monday.
Peru's sol PEN= firmed 0.6% after data from the government showed its economy grew 9.71% year-on-year in September, slightly above a recent central bank projection, but its slowest pace of expansion since March as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chile's peso CLP= steadied by afternoon trading after falling around 0.3% earlier in the session.
Ahead of elections on Nov. 21, conservative Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast said that he does not feel like a "far-right" politician, as he has been called in the press, but rather a candidate "of common sense."
Polls showing him neck-and-neck with his left-wing rival Gabriel Boric.
Market's generally favor right-wingers as they are typically business friendly.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1286.00
0.04
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2177.88
-0.75
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
-
-
Mexico IPC .MXX
-
-
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4382.01
-2.31
Argentina MerVal .MERV
92409.33
-2.69
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1356.48
-0.69
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
5.4562
0.00
Mexico peso MXN=D2
20.6119
-0.49
Chile peso CLP=CL
798.7
0.24
Colombia peso COP=
3882.33
-0.05
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.9806
0.63
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
100.2700
-0.04
Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=
196.5
1.78
